Today some companies are looking to bring their experiences to the world a little more compact, which is why Valve has launched its device in which you can play almost the entire catalog of Steam. And now, Razer It wants to join this business model together with Verizon, only making a total focus on the game in the cloud.

The result of the union is Razer Edge, console that is going to be sold in two different editions. The first device only includes the ability to connect the device via Wi-Fi and that will be the only way to play, it will cost $399 USD. For its part, there is the most expensive model with 5G including which will have an approximate price of $599 USD.

It is worth mentioning that the console already has a release date for the 26 of Januaryand there will even be payment options that allow users to divide the expense on a monthly basis.

Here the console specifications:

– 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution

– 144Hz frequency

– 8 GB of RAM

– 128GB of storage

– 5,000 mAh battery

– Slot for a microSD card

– Kishi V2 Pro Controller

– Razer HyperSense haptic technology

Via: Razer

Editor’s note: Something that should be noted, that this would not be a competition for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, since it does not work in the same way, it is going to focus totally on the part of the game in the cloud.