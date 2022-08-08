After several free updates, CyberConnect2 started working on paid DLC for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. Last July Uzui arrived, and you finally know when Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) will be available.

Through a statement it was revealed that Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) is coming to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles next August 10, that’s right, in just a couple of days. As the name suggests, this is a more powerful form of Nezuko, which we saw in action during her fight against Daki, the sixth higher moon.

In this way, this is the post-launch content calendar for this fighting game:

-Tengen Uzui (now available)

-Nezuko Kamado Awakened Form (August 10)

-Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District Arc) (unconfirmed)

-Daki (unconfirmed)

-Gyutaro (unconfirmed)

Considering that CyberConnect2 has mentioned that we will see DLC until the end of the year, it is very likely that every month we will have access to a new character, so the new versions of Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke would arrive in September, although at the moment there is no official information.

Via: Gematsu