In what may sound like déjà vu to many people, Ufotable has revealed that they are planning to release a movie Demon Slayer, which will give us the first look at the fourth season of this anime. Thus, It has finally been revealed when this feature film will arrive in Mexicoand the international guests who will play our country to promote this film.

According to Crunchyroll, It will be next February 22 when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc will premiere in Mexico, as well as in most Latin American countries. As if that were not enough, it has also been revealed that the World Tour, a premiere where actors and producers of the anime will be present, will take place on February 17. Last year the voice actor Tanjiro visited our country, and this time it will be the turn of Takahiro Sakurai, voice of Giyu Tomioka, Kengo Kawanishi, voice of Muichirō Tokitō, Yuma Takahashi, producer of the series.

Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown where in the city the premiere will take place in the company of the actors and the producer of the anime.. However, this information will surely be available in the coming weeks. Likewise, pre-sale of tickets is not available at the moment, although it is very likely that this will happen at any time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arcmore than a movie, It will be a big screen projection of the last chapter of the third season of the anime, attached to the first episode of the fourth season. In this way, it is expected that this tape will have a duration of approximately one hour. This is just an early and large-scale premiere, as the fourth season of the anime is expected to begin in spring 2024.

On this occasion, the anime will be in charge of adapting the events of the Hashira Training Arc, which only covers nine chapters of the manga. Thus, the rest of the season will give us a look at the pillars, taking as inspiration spin-off and stories created by the author and other mangakas. While this can be considered filler, it will also give us an additional look at these characters in preparation for the final battle, something many want to see on screen.

Considering that the last arc of Demon Slayer is made up of 69 chapters of the manga, with multiple battles and non-stop action, the possibility is not ruled out that, in addition to a fifth season, Ufotable's plans are also already underway to make a film focused on the final confrontation against Muzan. We can only wait and see if the film that will be released next month will be as successful as Mugen Trian or the experience we saw in theaters last year.

Remember, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc It will premiere in Mexico on February 22, 2024. On related topics, model shows us Shinobu cosplay. Likewise, there is already a release date for the new Demon Slayer game.

Editor's Note:

Don't expect anything spectacular with this movie. While it's interesting to see the new episode on the big screen, it will literally be two episodes stuck together, which disappointed me with last year's film, and will more than likely happen to more than one person this time around. Even so, I will go for the special ticket that Cinépolis will surely give.

Via: Crunchyroll