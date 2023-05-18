The first season of sonic prime premiered at the end of last year and was immediately received by the community of sonic the hedgehog. series of Netflix offered a unique take on the character, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the second season.

Fortunately, the end is already in sight, since Sega and Netflix have announced that more episodes will premiere on July 13. Unfortunately, no additional details have been revealed, but the announcement was accompanied by a new screenshot of sonic alongside various Shatterverse variants of the series. The announcement and new image can be found in the following tweet.

Ready to re-enter the Shatterverse? Sonic Prime returns on July 13th! pic.twitter.com/iuW90CRUuw — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 17, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the series, sonic prime focuses on the adventures of the hedgehog in the “Shatterverse”, where his friends and enemies are not as familiar as they used to be. sonic he is thrust into the Shatterverse after destroying the mysterious Prism of the Paradoxo. As he jumps from world to world, he encounters strange variants of his friends, such as Rusty Rose, a terrifying cyborg version of Amy, and Nine, a dark and brooding version of Tails. Part of the show’s appeal is seeing all these different interpretations, and some of these Shatterverse characters have even made it into video games! It will be interesting to see if the next set of episodes will offer even more variants, or if sonic you’ll stick with the worlds you’ve found so far.

While there have been several animated series of sonic through the years, sonic prime is unique in that it actually takes place in the same continuity as the games Sega. So far, this has been reflected in the series through cutscenes done in an animated style that mirrors the 16-bit graphics of sega genesis.

At one point in the series, there is a flashback to the first meeting of sonic with Tailswhich proceeds in much the same way as it does in sonic origins. It’s unclear if we’ll see more scenes like this in the new season, but fans will have to wait a couple more months to find out!

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I envy children who enjoy these shows that I wish existed when I was a child. But I am glad that there is more and more content based on video games.