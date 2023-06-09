Summer Game Fest began to repeat all kinds of content for video game fans, and one of the most anticipated announcements was the official release date of Lies of P, a Soul-style game starring Pinocchio. The best thing is that the predictions were real and the information was released in a new trailer.

Check it here:

It will be on September 19 that players can try it on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. Day one also arrives on the Game Pass platform. There is already a demo available for this game.

Via: Summer Game Fest