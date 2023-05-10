For some time there had been talk that a sequel to beetlejuice would be on the way, information that was confirmed by Warner Bros. shortly after the rumors became strong. And it seems that the good news is coming little by little, because now it would have a confirmed release date, something that fans will like a lot.

The information has been released by media such as Deadlineannouncing that the tape is planned to be released next September 6, 2024. This being the triumphant return of the franchise after the original was launched in 1988. Also, legendary actors like Michael keaton They will return to their original roles.

For her part, the actress jenna ortega of merlin would also be added in a script of Mike Vukadinovichwith earlier drafts of Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg. Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith they are producing. For its part, the official reveal of the first image could happen soon, this with a poster that confirms the sequel.

Remember that the first tape is available on streaming platforms.

Via: Deadline

editor’s note: Without a doubt it will be something that people appreciate, I am not a fan but I understand that these types of nostalgic franchises return. Hopefully the first advance is not made to beg soon.