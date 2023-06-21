baten kaitos 1 and 2HD Remaster it already has a release date and will come with several improvements, such as a “no encounters” option. The collection of the two games was first announced at the Nintendo Direct February this year as a summer release; we now know that the September 15. To modernize the games and make them more accessible, new options will include: no encounter option, auto combat, skip scenes, and auto save options.

Additionally, players will be able to speed up both combat and exploration by 300 percent, and an instant KO option will allow players to take out enemies in one hit. These options are very similar to those that Square Enix has included in its reissues of final fantasymost recently with his collection of Pixel Remasters.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (using his full name) was originally released on the GameCube in 2005 in Europe, 2003 in Japan, and 2004 in the Americas. It was followed by a prequel Baten Kaitos Origins (baten kaitos 2 in Japan), which was never released in Europe.

They were developed by Monolith Soft prior to the series. Xenoblade Chronicles. Both games use a card-based turn-based battle system and random encounters, so these new options will certainly come in handy.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Options to increase the speed of events 300% and kill enemies in one hit… you could also watch the gameplay on YouTube and you wouldn’t have to spend so much time and money… just sayin’.