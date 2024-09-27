Last week the series finally premiered. Penguinwhich places us once again in the universe of Batmanonly this time Bruce Wayne He is not the protagonist of the story, but now one of the greatest villains of that comic takes that role. So far there is one episode, and fans surely want to know when they come out and at what time, so here we have a solution to that problem.

Here is the list with date and name of each one:

– 1 – “After hours”: premiere on September 19, 2024.

– 2 – “The Undercover Man”: premiere on September 29, 2024.

– 3 – “Dicha”: premiere on October 6, 2024.

– 4 – “Cent’Anni”: premiere on October 13, 2024.

– 5 – “Homecoming”: premiere on October 20, 2024.

– 6 – “Golden Summit”: premiere on October 27, 2024.

– 7 – “Top Hat”: premiere on November 3, 2024.

– 8 – “Big or Little Thing”: premiere on November 10, 2024.

The schedule is as follows for different countries:

– Mexico: 7:00 pm

– Peru and Colombia: 8:00 pm

– Argentina and Chile: 11:00 pm

– United Kingdom: 2:00 am the next day

– Spain: 3:00 am the next day

Here is a synopsis of the first chapter:

After the death of Carmine Falcone, Oz Cobb takes advantage of the chaos to try to obtain the boss’s secret documents. However, upon meeting Alberto Falcone, Carmine’s son and new leader of the family, the encounter takes a fatal turn and ends up murdering him. Although Oz manages to hide the body, he does not anticipate that Sofia Falcone, fresh from Arkham, begins to suspect his involvement in her brother’s disappearance. With great difficulty, Oz escapes the situation, blaming the Maroni family for Alberto’s murder, claiming it was an act of revenge.

Remember that you can watch the series on the platform MAX.

Author’s note: I haven’t been able to watch the series well, but I hope that when all the episodes are put together I will do a marathon, there is no big rush.