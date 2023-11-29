After two successful films, people are eagerly awaiting the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Fortunately, We already know when we can enjoy the blue hedgehog’s next adventure on the big screen.

Through his official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit movie theaters on December 20, 2024, so we will still have to wait a little over a year to enjoy this film. Along with this, a new look at Shadow was shared, which will have an important role in this installment.

Let us remember that the post-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 introduced us to Shadow in a very similar way to his introduction in Sonic Adventure 2. Considering that Jim Carrey, who played Dr. Eggman in the first two films of the series, seems to have left the world of acting, This would mean that the black hedgehog takes the place of the main antagonist.

Now, although this could indicate that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 would be an adaptation of the events of Sonic Adventure 2, this is not a guarantee. The first two films in this series introduced us to completely original people and stories, to the extent that they even modified multiple classic elements of the franchise created by SEGA. In this way, it is very likely that the same will happen with the next feature film.

While we can wait for Shadow to appear, The participation of some other classic character from the series is not ruled out., as could well be Rouge the Bat or Amy, friends of Sonic that fans have wanted to see on the big screen since the first moment these films were announced. Likewise, we can expect a classic design for Shadow, and not an abomination like Sonic’s first style.

Remember, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit movie theaters on December 20, 2024. On related topics, this is the synopsis of this new film. Likewise, SEGA could already be working on a new Sonic game.

Editor’s Note:

Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel are some of the best video game movies of recent years, and their focus is not on adapting some already known story, but rather they have taken the character of Sonic, and taken him to new territories that They work quite well for his personality. In this way, I have hopes for the next film in the series.

