The boys of the 4×100 are excited for tomorrow evening’s final: “We showed the others that we are there and that we are strong”. Surprised and happy girls between record and final”

The Olympic champions have flown away. Faster than anyone else who has raced the 4×100 in this 2023. Those looking for confirmation after a few missteps in the past can be fully satisfied. Impossible for the four blues of the relay not to show off smiles from ear to ear, even if everyone is well aware that to achieve their real goal, it will be necessary to stay focused until tomorrow night’s final.

Men’s relay — Marcell Jacobs warns everyone: “We have demonstrated our worth, we have shown others that we are there, that we are present and that we are strong”. Clear isn’t it? “I’m very happy, I think I ran an excellent fraction, the goal was to make the baton go fast, each of us had a lot of faith in the other, we know we can do very well. It’s not for nothing that we won the Games. Today c “it was a different climate. The whole nation runs with us in the relay, we always manage to give 200%. Tomorrow we start over, we have so much faith, we know our values ​​well. When I saw Filippo cross the finish line, I felt goosebumps”. And Tortu: “We were ready, we tried a lot but I think that in terms of changes it went well, the one between Lorenzo (Patta) and me was a bit squashed, but in the last two months we feel more like a team. Congratulations to the girls, the We watch and cheer.” See also Gimbo: "I dedicate the medal to my father, even if I haven't spoken to him for a while..."

Women’s relay — Yep, the girls. Zaynab Dosso, Dalia Kaddari, Anna Bongiorni and Alessia Pavese who ran a super 4×100, conquering the final with the fourth time (42″14) which demolished the previous Italian record. Pavese, who ran the second best fraction between the two batteries, to the microphones of Sky he says: “I still have to realize, I was too full today. This track is fabulous, it’s the same as the warm-up one and I pushed like hell. As soon as Anna gave me the baton I saw that we were third and I didn’t understand anything. 9”98 I didn’t expect it, but I’m already thinking about tomorrow. They are a spring”. And Kaddari: “Yesterday I ran the semifinal of the 200m but today is another day and the relay gives you another energy, especially running with them”. Bongiorni concludes: “We are really happy with the weather, we are superstitious and we don’t like to make statements, but we dream big. Now let’s go immediately to rest to do even better tomorrow.” See also World Cup squad list released: 80, starting with Jacobs and Tamberi

August 25, 2023 (change August 25, 2023 | 22:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Relays #Jacobs #Italy #runs #Bongiorni #Lets #dream #big