Relayer, the mecha strategy RPG developed by Kadokawa Games, will debut on PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 simultaneously worldwide the March 24, 2022. The Japanese edition was due out on February 17, but has been postponed and aligned to the global release.

In the West, the game will be released in a standard digital edition and in one Digital Premium Edition. All game versions, including physical releases that will only be released in Japan and Asia, will support dubbing and lyrics in English and Japanese, but a future game update will also implement Italian language lyrics.

The PS4 version of the game can be upgraded to the PS5 version completely free of charge, and both saves and trophies can be transferred to the new console.

As for the Digital Premium Edition, this will offer:

Full game

Season Pass

Soundtrack: Into The Lost Code

Dynamic Theme (PS4 only)

Bookings for the game on PlayStation Store will open on January 25, 2022. Those who book, and make the purchase by 23 April, will receive as a bonus the Terra’s Rare Item Set, a package that will offer Job Points, Star Gold, and some pieces of equipment useful for the initial stages of the game. Furthermore, those who book the Digital Premium Edition by March 23 will be able to access the game three days in advance.

Below you can find a new trailer for the game and a small overview!

Relayer – Trailer

Overview A next-generation mecha-themed strategic role-playing game set in a sci-fi alternate reality in which Starchildren, humans who have been granted special abilities, face an extraterrestrial threat. The battle system focuses on combat robot types and jobs, which represent the unique characteristics of a unit, and aggro, a stat that displays how easily they are targeted by enemies. Relayer also offers exciting special attacks like Backstab, a pincer move, and Big Bang, an attack with a large area of ​​effect. About 100 unique cinematics are played during the battles, and the level maps are all illustrated in high quality 3D. The story takes place on Earth in the year 2051, in a future where humanity’s expansion into space is in full swing. Earth is in the midst of an invasion by mysterious extraterrestrial beings called Relayers. Humans with special abilities called Starchildren have also appeared, along with the legacy of an ancient alien civilization that is said to have died out centuries ago. Players will be called upon to control a squadron of Stellar Gear, humanoid weapons developed from the technology of that extinct civilization, and Asterism, a ship capable of interstellar travel, to defend Earth from alien invaders.

Source: Clouded Leopard Entertainment Street Gematsu