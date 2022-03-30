Relayerthe latest effort of KADOKAWA GAMEYes, it was expected on February 17, only to be postponed by just over a month. We had been promised so many strategic fights aboard mecha and sections in style visual novel in which the story would be told. The parallels with Fire Emblem they were immediately evident, but maybe a grid on which to move our characters is enough to decree their similarity? The answer is no and then let’s see together how much Relayer take inspiration and how much instead you shine with your own light.

Title: Relayer

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

Version analyzed: PlayStation 4 (EU)

Kind: Strategic RPG

Players: 1

Publisher: Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.

Developer: KADOKAWA GAMES

Language: Italian (lyrics), Japanese, English (dubbing)

Exit date: 24 March 2022 (digital), 20 May 2022 (retail)

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLC: nobody

Note: Sony exclusive for PS4 and PS5, for which a free upgrade is available between the two consoles. The physical edition is available at launch in Japan only and will arrive in Europe in May

We reviewed Relayer with a PlayStation 4 code given to us free of charge by Clouded Leopard Entertainment.

Mecha VS Aliens

Planet Earthyear 2049. The human race comes into contact with the Relayer, of extraterrestrial beings who, for reasons still unknown to us, aim at the annihilation not only of our world, but of the inner cosmos. The event leads to the separation of two sisters, Land And moonduring the terrible alien attack that takes the defenders off guard: the first loses her memory and is saved by the forces of the United Earth Government, while the second is given for dead. It is in the 2051just two years later, that our story begins and will revolve around the protagonist Land (which we discover to be one Siderealthat is a special person who can pilot i mecha), of the mysterious organization to which the figure of theObserver and of the missing memories of our darling.

As can already be seen from this skimpy synopsis, Relayer is a game that focuses heavily on narrative and how the characters interact with each other and with it. The premise already places a lot of meat on the fire and the mecha they are perfectly integrated right out of the box, being the only weapon able to stand up to dangerous invading aliens. The same Landas mentioned, she was chosen to become a pilot since she is one Siderealthat is the only ones able to succeed in the enterprise.

The many sections in style visual novel I am proof that KADOKAWA GAMES really pushed the accelerator on fiction, however, stumbling here and there and often and willingly proposing some clichés of the genre. For heaven’s sake, the plot ideas are there and some moments are particularly apt, especially for the resolution of the narrative arcs of some members of the boundless cast, but the narrative itself suffers from strange rhythms and dead moments. Certainly it is the more advanced sections that give some more brilliant parts, thanks also to the excellent acting performance of the Japanese dubbing. The English one was really subdued, with choices of inexplicable voices and directions of the actors out of focus.

Thanks to the moments of pause between one mission and another through access to the control center, we can access various sections with which to converse with many characters so as to deepen some aspects and be much more involved in the bonds that will be formed. . Some dialogues, inevitably, are little more than fillers, but at least give the idea of ​​who those who accompany us on the journey are. If therefore the intricate relationships of the characters are resolved in a mostly satisfactory way with the passing of the hours, the same cannot be said for the rest of the plot general narrative, which is on the contrary hasty in some sections, or even anticlimactic in others. But then we are talking about a strategic one, so the real merits lie elsewhere. Right?

The strategy you don’t expect

As there is no real exploration of the game map, between a section in visual novel and another we will be catapulted directly into the clashes, whose location will change according to the moment of the plot where we are. Between one moment in history and another we will access the aforementioned control center where we will be able to shop, talk to the characters, upgrade our pilots and replay old clashes.

The battles of Relayer take place on grids of varying sizes, with no environmental effects, but which instead give the player great tactical freedom. Each character is highly customizable both in development through i job (across the Astral cube), both in the equipment. If the first dictates the role of each member of the team, the second can make interesting variations on the theme of the first. Do you prefer a completely defensive unit but that knows how to defend itself in case it is attacked even from a distance? Maybe you could then choose to give her a ranged weapon. Instead, do you want a breakthrough unit that, while remaining defenseless to firearm attacks, can deal more damage with its melee gear? It can be done!

And this is certainly one of the greatest strengths of the title, which always offers great experimentation assisted by the enormity of the cast and team members, always quite different from each other in the roles covered and who, having peculiar skills and abilities, will be able to get out of the way or simplify this or that step. If you then realize that you are too far behind with the levels, the game comes to meet you with a battle simulatorwhere you can gain experience and practice the skills of each character.

Great attention was then given to mecha fighting animations, very stylish and integral parts of the fights. Clicking on an enemy or being attacked by one of these will start a scene in which we will see the unfolding of the battle, already knowing more or less what to expect such as damage, weapons or skills used, but with a possible surprise of the counter or of critic. Just like it would happen in a Fire Emblemindeed, Relayer offers the possibility to carefully plan the unfolding of the battle giving us an idea of ​​how much damage we will carry out and how much we could receive.

Unlike the more well-known strategy saga, however, Relayer offers so many customization options that you end up trivializing some fights, especially in the later stages of the game where the player should feel more pressure and tension in battles. Certainly if you are at least a little navigated within the genre, it might be a wise choice at least to start it already hard to spice things up a bit, also taking into account that in case we lose, the experience points earned in the battle in which we have just been defeated (and the consequent levels), will be kept by the characters.

Definitely Relayer he lets himself be played and his battles present enemies with always different abilities, taking into account active and passive skills, what kind of role each one holds, how the latter was developed and how enemies respond to each individual skill. Finally, counting that the game lasts from twenty to thirty hours, it can be said that it offers a lot to do and see, especially if you explore every aspect of it.

Relayer’s aesthetics

It can be easily deduced that Relayer it is not a technical miracle and does not necessarily have to be. The personality of the title is however evident and present in the many stylistic choices such as the general design of the mechaof the many always different characters and the aforementioned battles, which change from weapon to weapon and therefore have an unexpected variety, on which you notice a certain care to make the clashes as spectacular as possible.

A little less memorable are some maps, especially the initial ones, quite bare and lacking in details during the battles, and with little general variety in what are the only 3D moments of the game. The soundtrack does its job in a pleasant way, without peaks of noteworthy excellence, nor (fortunately) of complete anonymity.

Lastly a small (sadly sad) note on the Italian adaptation, which appears as amateurish, hasty and limited only to some menus and dialogues, with translations that were most likely done without seeing the game screens, which often happens in the case of localizations made at the last minute, or with one poor budget. Furthermore, many messages that appear on the screen have even been left in English, creating some general confusion. To give just an example of the tenor of the translation, just think that before starting the battles we will be asked the question “You really want to make a sortie? ”, Literally translated from English “Sortie“. Errors of this kind (or at least oddities) are unfortunately present almost everywhere, especially in the game menus, with bizarre messages such as “Leave this place and proceed with the deployment”To indicate the possibility of leaving the control center and proceeding with the story.

Who do we recommend Relayer to?

Relayer will make the happiness of all those who were fasting a multifaceted and exciting strategy from a gameplay point of view, especially if played hard. The plot, although not very original, entertains and is all in all enjoyable for those who want to decide to close some narrative arcs between the characters and their vicissitudes. Moreover, Relayer it is also simply recommended for those looking for a title with personality and with many mechas to interact and fight with.

Immediate but multifaceted combat system

It has style and personality

Some interesting plot points … … But the narrative is feeble

A little too easy

Italian adaptation of very poor quality