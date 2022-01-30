Kadokawa Games has released some interesting ones statistics on his next mecha-themed strategy JRPG: Relayer, PS4 and PS5 exclusive. We therefore have the opportunity to discover the number of characters, classes and many other numerical details related to the new Japanese game.

First of all, we have a way to find that Relayer will include a total of 20 personages playable, to which more than 20 NPCs will be added. The maximum number of characters that can be deployed on a mission is 12, but up to 16 can be controlled.

As for the battles real, there will be a way to admire 106 different battle scenes. The developers aim to make the battles between our mechas and opponents dynamic and spectacular.

One of the Relayer characters

Our Relayer characters will also be able to count on a total of 20 Jobs, or Job if you prefer the English term. Specifically, there are five different Jobs for each of the four classes of mecha available to the characters. Each Job will have its own level to increase by accumulating experience.

Obviously each class and Work will have their own ability in Relayer: in total there will be 373, of which 169 are passive and 204 are active. 1128 weapons can be collected and modified and legendary weapons can be obtained. Finally, 120 custom armor chips can be equipped.

We also recently saw new gameplay and found that a Relayer demo is on the way.