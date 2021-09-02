Genoa – Fifty relay runners will cross the whole city passing the flag of Genoa and the Pro Loco as ideal witnesses of unity and rebirth of the territory. And the Relay of the rebirth to be held Sunday 5th September, with departure at 9.30 from Piazza Gaggero, in Voltri, and arrival at 9.00 pm at the small port of Nervi. The event was conceived and organized by the Genoa Pro Loco Consortium, which unites the 10 Pro Loco active in the municipal area with over 3,000 members, including the councilor Paola Bordilli. The project was presented to the mayor Marco Bucci by the councilor Bordilli and the president of the Consortium Enrico Mendace.

The initiative, carried out with the co-organization of the Department of Commerce and Major Events of the Municipality of Genoa, unfolds in about 20 stages from the west to the east city ​​where entertainment events will be organized by the Pro Loco of the area: markets, games for children, musical events and concerts. «Ideally embracing the whole of Genoa with a relay race, district by district, is a beautiful message of hope and the desire to start running again, together. – comments thecouncilor for major events Paola Bordilli, which will participate in the main stages of the initiative -. The Pro Loco play a fundamental role in the animation and enhancement of our neighborhoods and seeing their growth, even numerically, in recent years is a clear signal of the desire to do, to make themselves available to the community to promote it and make it more and more alive. by many Genoese. Present in many areas of Genoa, the Pro Loco have the important function of promoting our traditions, handing them down and making them known. As Department, also with dedicated calls, we strongly support the activity of the individual Pro Loco and of the Consortium which, in one year since its establishment, is showing great vivacity and which I thank for what has been done so far and for the willingness to carry out a of the passages of the relay within the Genova Jeans event ».

“We believe that Genoa can leave behind the terrible period of crisis linked to the Covid 19 emergency – explains the president of the Enrico Mendace Consortium – the relay we have designed brings with it a message of confidence in the future for Genoa and the Genoese, the desire for a return to community life and animation of our neighborhoods. In these days we have felt the enthusiasm grow around our initiative and the requests to participate in the relay have increased: Sunday will be a great party for the whole city and for the Genoese.The most significant moments of the route are foreseen at the Clearing of the Park of the Memoria, under the Ponte San Giorgio, at Palazzo Tursi and upon arrival at the Porticciolo di Nervi. During the trip, moreover, we will meet a representative of Genova Jeans who will give us a flag dedicated to the event and we expect the participation of many Genoese as well as many representatives of the local institutions we have invited ».

The path of the Relay

It starts from Voltri to get to Nervi, passing through the Memory Park, the City Center, the hills of Apparition, Quarto dei Mille, up to the Porticciolo di Nervi. The stages: It starts from Voltri to get to Nervi, passing through the Memory Park, the City Center, the Apparition hills, Quarto dei Mille, up to the Porticciolo di Nervi. The stages: 09:45 Departure – Piazza Sebastiano Gaggero; 10:30 Piazza Lido di Pegli; 11:30 am Largo Calasetta; 12:15 Via Sestri; 13:00 Via Siffredi; 13:30 Melis Gardens; 14:00 Piazza della Pressa (Via Renata Bianchi; 15:15 Clearing of Memory; 15:45 Via Bruno Buozzi; 16:15 Piazza della Nunziata; 16:25 Piazza della Meridiana; 16:30 Via Garibaldi – Palazzo Tursi; 17: 00 Piazza de Ferrari; 17:30 Via Dante; 18:00 Viale Brigate Partigiane; 18:30 Corso Italia – Boccadasse; 18:50 Apparition – Piazza Don Attilio Canepa; 19:00 Via Lagustena; 20:15 Quarto Station; 20: 40 Via Quinto; 21:00 Porticciolo di Nervi – arrival All details on the dedicated website www.staffettadellarinascita.it https://www.consorzioprolocogenova.it/la-staffetta-della-rinascita-5-settembre/