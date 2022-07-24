UPDATEThe Dutch men’s team in the 4×400 meter relay has just failed to qualify for the final at the World Cup in Eugene. The foursome of Isayah Boers, Terrence Agard, Nick Smidt and Ramsey Angela finished fifth in their series in a time of 3.03.14.

That classification was not good enough, so it came down to the time. The two fastest times in the two heats also got a place in the final. Trinidad and Tobago and France were just a little bit faster. The French team clocked 3.03.13, one hundredth faster than the Dutch team.

Missing the final is a big disappointment. The relay men stunted with silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year. Then Liemarvin Bonevacia, Tony van Diepen, Agard and Angela made it to the final. The relay team also won the World Relays for the first time last year.

,,Such a small difference, that makes it extra sour. But that's also top sport," said Agard after the race. ,,We have a good team and I am proud of how everyone ran. Just look at the split times, everyone did what they could. On to the European Championship next month, because there we have a new chance."

And Angela, the lock runner who completed the feat in Tokyo, nods. ,,This does work. We could have made it on paper with this team, but it didn’t work out. We are not here for this.”