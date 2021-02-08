When it reaches its first decade of activity, a new governing team takes charge of the Academy of Gastronomy of the Region of Murcia to face the challenges imposed by the new reality. Last Sunday the elections were held in a meeting held by the majority of the 20 academic numbers in telematic format. There was only one candidacy, headed by Alberto Requena Rodriguez, with Víctor Meseguer and Juan Angel Spain as vice presidents, Encarna Zamora as general secretary, Belén Pardo Cifuentes as treasurer and Salvador Zamora Navarro as scientific director. Members include Joaquín Pérez Conesa, Mercedes Cáceres, Pachi Larrosa, Norberto Miras, Francisco Navarro and María Adela Díaz Párraga. The Honorary Presidency is still held by Tomás Zamora Ros.

The Academy faces this new stage with a special interest in promoting its work in the food, nutritional, environmental, cultural, economic, informative, sociological and organoleptic fields as keys of identity.

“From rigor, seriousness and independence, the new Governing Board offers its task from the conviction of providing support to the community in order to restore harmony where it is weakened. The informative work, emblem of our activity, is reinforced in these moments of special significance “, they express in a statement.

The assembly thanked the previous Board, headed by Rodrigo Borrega, for the work done in these ten years and launched a continuity message to the work started since its foundation.