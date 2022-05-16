BOn flights to and from Germany, the mask requirement to protect against corona infections will continue to apply from Monday, even after the relaxed EU recommendations came into force. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, this applies to all machines that take off or land in Germany. FFP2 or medical masks must be worn during boarding and disembarking and throughout the flight. You can only lose it by eating and drinking. Children under the age of six are exempt from the obligation. The ministry explained that the mask requirement also corresponds to the new EU recommendations.

The aviation security agency EASA and the EU health authority ECDC no longer recommend that masks be worn in airports and airplanes as a general rule from Monday. If masks are compulsory in traffic at the departure or destination, this should also continue to apply in machines. In Germany, the nationwide mask requirement on airplanes and long-distance trains is set out in the Infection Protection Act until September 23rd. Masks are also compulsory in local transport with buses and trains, which are stipulated by the respective federal states.

In general, the relaxed EU recommendation does not mean that masks are no longer required on all flights. Europe’s largest low-cost airline Ryanair has published a list of 15 EU countries in which national laws still require the wearing of face masks to prevent corona. In addition to Germany, important tourism destinations such as Spain, Greece, Portugal and Italy are also included.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had spoken out in favor of an end to the mask requirement on planes, trains and buses, which the transport industry is also demanding. However, the federal government is not planning to abolish it for the time being. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) explained that with the number of cases still being very high, “there is no scope to do without masks on public transport”.







Meanwhile, since Monday, France has no longer been required to wear a corona mask on buses and trains. Protective masks only have to be worn in hospitals and retirement homes. A health pass must still be presented there – i.e. visitors must be vaccinated, recovered or tested negative.

The incidence in France is currently less than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week. On Monday, there were still around 1,200 Covid patients in intensive care across the country.

“This is in line with our strategy of further reducing the restrictions,” Health Minister Olivier Véran explained in advance of the further easing of the mask requirement. “The situation is improving, even if we haven’t quite gotten over the fifth wave yet.” The International Film Festival begins in Cannes on Tuesday – also without the obligation to wear masks.

Meanwhile, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported 2,305 new infections within 24 hours in Germany. That is 1045 fewer cases than on Monday a week ago, when 3350 corona infections were reported. The nationwide seven-day incidence falls further to 439.2 from 452.4 the previous day. No other deaths related to the virus have been reported. The number of reported deaths remains at 137,499. However, the meaningfulness of the numbers is severely limited, since in many federal states no infections are now registered at the weekend.





