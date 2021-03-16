fromMarcus Gable shut down

Germany has at least loosened up a little since the Corona summit in early March. An RKI epidemiologist sees this as a big mistake and warns of the consequences.

Munich – The second corona lockdown in Germany * has now been going on for four and a half months. And there is no end in sight. The easing steps decided at the Prime Minister’s Conference on March 3rd were a most welcome change after increasingly tougher measures.

But now the spring gift from the political decision-makers could prove to be a fatal mistake. The corona numbers, which have been the only currency in the crisis for a year, are rising rapidly again. Meanwhile, the average seven-day incidence * – the most important value of all for Angela Merkel and the country leaders – is again beyond 80. For comparison: a month ago the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * reported an incidence of only 59 .

Corona numbers are rising again: “Are now exactly on the flank of the third wave”

From that Berlin federal authority, politicians are now facing violent criticism because of the easing. In an interview with the “ARD-Morgenmagazin”, the RKI physicist Dirk Brockmann complained: “We are now seeing a 20 percent increase in the development of the corona numbers, the incidence, compared to the previous week. That means we are exactly on the flank of the third wave. There is nothing to discuss. And this flank was loosened. “

Thus, this exponential growth was accelerated once again by the mutation B1.1.7 *, which was first discovered in Great Britain *. There is now no getting around this development, which is why he takes the political participants of the Corona summit hard: “It was totally irrational to loosen up here. That only fuels the exponential growth and now we have to see what decisions the next few days bring. “

Corona numbers are rising again: Brockmann calls for a differentiated view of the regions

Next Monday, March 22nd, further decisions are to be made at the next Prime Minister’s Conference. Brockmann is already proposing to make a significantly larger differentiation: “The solution is to look at it regionally differentiated. There are churches that have an incidence of less than ten, and other churches that have an incidence of 300, 400 now. “

In this way, a complete return of Germany to hibernation would be avoided. As a project group leader at the RKI, Brockmann models models for the spread and dynamics of infectious diseases. His daily work consists of forecasting the development of the corona pandemic.

Corona numbers are rising again: Plea for further vaccination of AstraZeneca vaccine

Even if the 51-year-old doesn’t say it explicitly in the interview: The only way out is vaccination as soon as possible. Despite the latest horror news about the AstraZeneca vaccine, he is promoting the continued use of the active ingredient.

Here, too, Brockmann relies on numbers. So far, the active ingredient has been administered 1.7 million times in Germany *. There were seven potential cases of thrombosis among the vaccinated. “If this is confirmed, about ten percent of these cases are fatal, that is one in a million,” emphasizes the epidemiologist: “But in Germany, 1,000 out of a million people have now died of Covid *.”

Corona numbers are rising again: Risk of death from Covid possibly 100,000 times higher than from AstraZeneca vaccination

That is why he thinks it “makes perfect sense to illustrate these risks to people”. In addition, there is the fact that “in the risk groups, the risk of dying from Covid is much, much higher. This means that it will probably be a factor of 100,000 more risky to die from Covid * in these groups than from an AstraZeneca vaccination. “

So the vaccine should continue to be injected – because ultimately it does exactly what it was developed for: preventing corona infections and thus saving lives. (mg) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

