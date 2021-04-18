The UCAM already touches the ‘playoff’ with the tips of the fingers. The good work in the regular league and their great start in the second phase has placed Salmerón’s men in the best position to sneak among the sixteen teams that will fight for promotion to Second. Still, he still can’t relax. Especially because some of his opponents such as Linares and Algeciras himself, his rival this afternoon, are not throwing in the towel. The people of Jaén, despite the problems that the coronavirus has generated in recent weeks, add 12 points out of 15 possible and have equaled the university students in the classification. The Cadiz team, meanwhile, has lost two of their last three games, but is located four behind UCAM and if they beat them today they could get closer to just one point, having to face each other again at the end of this second phase.

In the best moment



Therefore, although Betis Deportivo, ranked fourth, is six points behind the azulones, winning today at the Nuevo Mirador would be a definitive push for those of Salmerón, who started the second phase scoring four goals and conceding only one. In addition, for this noon, the Almeria coach has his entire squad available except for Tropi, whose loss UCAM has not covered after not finding anything usable in the market that could make the Valencian pivot forget.

Charlie and Adri León return after serving a sanction, although Salmerón could repeat the same starting eleven that last week beat San Fernando 3-1 in the best match of the university students this year.