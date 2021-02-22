As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. Go to registration here.

What happened?

• Merkel and the longing for openness: These easing plans are now on the table. The Chancellor wants package solutions, the SPD side already has opening proposals. But quick test question marks and the speed of vaccination make it difficult to find a lockdown solution. My colleague Georg Ismar knows what is now being planned.

• Should everyone only receive a first dose of vaccine initially?

Lauterbach and Drosten advocate giving more first instead of second vaccinations. In a US medical journal the advantages and disadvantages have now been discussed. My colleague Christopher Stolz wrote down what speaks for a change in vaccination strategy – and what against it.

• Boris Johnson’s “irrevocable” Corona exit.

School opening, group picnic, tennis games: The number of infections is falling, the number of vaccinations is increasing: the British prime minister wants to show the way out of lockdown – but with caution. Read here how Johnson envisions the “one-way street to freedom”.

• Clan members in Berlin are said to have procured war weapons.

Police are investigating clues that submachine guns have been hidden in the clan milieu – possibly in preparation for fighting with Chechens. The evaluation of a major raid in the past week is ongoing.

• Lego turns its most loyal fans against itself.

PR disaster for the global corporation: Lego takes legal action against dealers and Youtubers. That doesn’t seem likeable. Now the Danes are threatened with a heavy blow writes my colleague Sebastian Leber.

What was discussed?

• And suddenly politics discovers the suffering of children.

Perfidious arguments in the easing debate: Dilapidated schools, a broken climate, emergency daycare – politics rarely cares about children. Unless it’s about corona easing. A comment from Sidney Gennies.

• Curse or blessing? – I don’t want to work from home!

In the corona crisis, we should work at home. That’s right. A home office obligation, as discussed in Berlin, goes too far, findet my colleague Heike Jahberg.

• Why the powerful Kremlin chief fears this man.

Can Navalny defeat Putin? There is something irrational about the way the Russian state apparatus is persecuting Alexei Navalny and his people. That lets you see deeply writes the New York political scientist Nina L. Khrushcheva in a guest article.

• Violence against women – “jealousy dramas”? It’s misogyny!

It is not yet documented how many crimes are committed with misogynist motives. That needs to change, demands my colleague Judith Langowski.

What can subscribers read?

• Sense of smell gone? First early warning, then long covid symptom.

Through the nose to the brain. If Sars-CoV-2 attacks the sensory cells in the nose, it can Signs of long-term consequences of the infection be, writes Hermann Feldmeier.

• “How do you feel?” – The simplest question – so difficult to answer.

Why do you start a hopeless argument? The mind doesn’t help you there. Feelings are much more influential. But what do you really feel? An essay by Ariane Bemmer.

• How the pandemic makes young people mentally ill.

Depression, fears, suicidal thoughts: You lack friends, suggestions, a perspective: More and more adolescents and young adults are suffering from the corona crisis. This has long been neglected writes my colleague Werner van Bebber.

• When parents want to name their child Corona.

Which first names are permitted: In Germany there are already more than half a million first names. Gabriele Rodriguez, who also judges the admissibility of names, researches trends and provides decision supportthat Elisabeth Binder has put together here.

What can we do?

Visiting a studio: “Inside Infinity “at the Finland Institute, Weßensee. Colors of infinity – art meets mathematics: the Finnish painter Helena Kauppila translates science into powerful images.

Have a listen: Vaccine for the ears. A crazy triangular relationship between Klezmer, Jazz and Post Punk: The grandiose debut album “For The First Time” from Black Country, New Road.

Read: Biography erased, life found again: Norbert Gstrein’s rousing novel “The Second Jacob”.

What should I know for tomorrow?

Digital spring general assembly of the German Bishops’ Conference. The abuse crisis in the Archdiocese of Cologne has become an enormous burden for the entire Catholic Church in Germany. The call for personal consequences also sounds louder and louder within the Church.

Champions League round of 16, First leg: At 9 p.m., Bayern Munich play against Lazio.

Birthday in lockdown: Jan Böhmermann, satirist and power twitterer, turns 40.

Number of the day: 777

Of the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has problems again. After an engine fire, one Type 777 passenger plane of the US company United Airlines, Boeing called on its customers to leave 128 machines of the type on the ground for the time being. For Boeing, the problem is another blow. After two crashes with several hundred deaths, one was valid for almost two years Flight ban for the 737 MAX machines. Until the crashes, the machine had been the company’s best seller.