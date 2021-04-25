D.he autonomous province of South Tyrol wants to enforce more extensive easing from this Monday than the central government in Rome. While the around 50 million Italians in the regions designated as “yellow zones” with a low risk of infection may only be served outdoors by the hospitality industry, the indoor areas of the restaurants are also open again in South Tyrol. For admission, however, the “green pass” is required, a mobile phone app developed on behalf of the provincial government in Bolzano for vaccinated, convalescent and (negatively) tested people.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

The minister responsible for regions, Mariastella Gelmini, has announced that Rome will file an action against the decree of the South Tyrolean provincial government before the administrative courts. In Bolzano, people were confident that the central government’s lawsuit would lapse until a judgment was reached, because Rome is also planning the introduction of a (national) “green passport” and further easing in the coming weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, South Tyrol had repeatedly taken a special route, for example with the voluntary free mass test for the province’s 530,000 inhabitants from November onwards.

At the beginning of February, however, the government in Bolzano had to withdraw previously granted easing due to the increasing number of infections and the appearance of the British mutation of the corona virus and imposed a strict lockdown. Restaurants and coffee bars, as well as retail stores – except for daily needs – had to close again. You were only allowed to leave the city or municipality of your place of residence because of urgent necessity, and middle schools and high schools switched to distance learning again. In view of the relaxations now granted by Rome in 15 of the 20 regions, South Tyrol is pushing for the five-day quarantine obligation for EU citizens entering Italy to be lifted so that holidaymakers from abroad can soon travel to the popular holiday region again.