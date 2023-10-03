Alfa Romeo also wants to release only electric models soon – in this case 2027. At least, that was the message. Now that the rules of the Euro 7 standard appear to be weakening, the Italian car brand is considering continuing with the combustion engine. Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato confirms that the V6 will not be retired anytime soon if Euro 7 is amended.

It would specifically concern the 2.9-liter V6 engine with Ferrari genes. You will find the six-cylinder in top versions of the Giulia and the Stelvio. In the Quadriofoglios it produces 510 hp, in the GTAm and SWB Zagato 540 hp. The six-cylinder also serves as the basis for the 3.0-liter V6 of the 33 Stradale and is related to Maserati’s ‘Nettuno’ engine.

Alfa will soon decide the fate of the V6

Coach asks Imparato if the motorcycle has a future. ‘The answer is yes, because I know the outcome of the Euro 7 [-voorstellen] expected this year. I want the [nieuwe] rules are interesting,” says Imparato. Once EU member states agree on the new standard, Stellantis can make a decision on the future of the engine.

Let’s hope the new standard is gentle enough to keep the six-cylinder alive. In the meantime, Alfa is working on an electric successor to the 4C. Perhaps the new rules can ensure that the electric 4E also gets a petrol brother with a V6 engine. We won’t find out until 2028 when we see the 4E for the first time.