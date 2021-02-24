Although the number of infections in Baden-Württemberg is rising again, several easing has already been confirmed – now there are also prospects for the strict contact restrictions.

Stuttgart – In the past few days, the infection situation in Baden-Württemberg has steadily calmed down and the state government passed some easing. For example, hairdressers and florists will be allowed to reopen from March 1, and some of the elementary schools returned to face-to-face classes on Monday. Although the numbers have been rising again since last weekend, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann promised further easing on Tuesday. For example, a slight relaxation of the contact restrictions is possible if the 7-day incidence remains constant below 50. As BW24 * reports, Kretschmann is planning to relax the contact restrictions in Baden-Württemberg.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg has been influencing life in the southwest for a year now