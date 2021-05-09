ÜThere was celebrations everywhere. On the beach in Barcelona as in Madrid’s Malasaña district. On the night of Sunday, the state of alarm that had been in force since October 2020 ended throughout Spain. In the capital, the six million inhabitants had to be at home on Saturday evening at 11 p.m. as before. Just an hour later, at midnight, the night curfew was over, and the big street party began for many young Madrilenians.

For the first time in half a year, the Spaniards are also allowed to move largely freely in their own country, for example to go to the beaches. By then, most of the 17 regions had restricted freedom of movement and limited the number of people at meetings. Without a national state of emergency, the legal basis for these encroachments on fundamental rights will no longer exist: Spain is stumbling into the new freedom and legal chaos threatens.

Although the seven-day incidence of around 85 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants was recently significantly lower than in Germany, for example, the easing came too early for several regional governments; the situation is not equally good in all parts of the country. Before the weekend, they feverishly tried to create the conditions for the night curfew and other contact restrictions to remain in force. But the courts now have the final say on the patchwork of different regulations that will emerge.

No more curfews in the Balearic Islands

In Valencia, the Supreme Court had no objection to residents not being allowed to leave their homes at night. In the Balearic Islands, the Supreme Court lifted the curfew. In Navarre, the previous restrictions will continue to apply until a court ruling is expected on Tuesday. In the Canary Islands, too, there is a similar extension to the supreme regional court. In the Basque Country of all places, which has the highest incidence in the country, the regional judiciary lifted the curfew and other restrictions.

After the end of the first national lockdown in spring 2020, the central government initially left the fight against the pandemic to the regional governments. The Madrid region in particular soon withdrew and, with its easing, went even further than the rest of Europe. The first state of alarm also ended because the left minority government could not find a majority for an extension in June 2020. When the second wave of corona rolled over Spain in autumn, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing coalition enforced the second state of alarm, which the opposition heavily criticized because it lasted six months. “The state of alarm is an exceptional situation, it was a tremendously effective tool, but we cannot go on with it for a lifetime,” said Health Minister Carolina Darias.

The left and the right, who have been fighting each other even more bitterly since the election victory of the conservative PP in Madrid, did not manage to agree in time on a new legal framework for all of Spain. In order to prevent excessive legal growth, the central government gave the regional governments the right to go to the Spanish Supreme Court. The Madrid judges, however, have already raised constitutional concerns. It is not their job to enforce political decisions. Spanish epidemiologists are also concerned. They fear that the easing may contribute to people becoming less cautious.