Nfter days of escalation by Serb politicians and Serb militants in northern Kosovo, the Serb side has taken steps to ease tensions. The roadblock on the Serbian side of the most important border crossing between the two countries was cleared on Thursday. The Kosovar police confirmed this and announced that the border crossing near the northern Kosovar town of Podujeva has reopened. The government in Prishtina closed it on Wednesday in response to the erection of Serbian barricades.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced on Thursday night that the barricades would be dismantled within the next 48 hours. On Thursday he also lifted the “highest combat readiness” of the Serbian armed forces announced on Monday. The barricades are being removed, but distrust remains,” Vučić said at a meeting with representatives of Kosovo’s Serb minority near the border, according to state broadcaster RTS.

Barricades were also cleared in the north of Kosovo, inhabited by around 50,000 Serbs. According to media reports, two roadblocks in the municipality of Zubin Potok were completely removed on Thursday. The dismantling of a blockade in Malo Rudare, which has existed for around three weeks and is located on an important traffic axis, is said to have started on Thursday afternoon. Two trucks that have served as roadblocks in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica since Tuesday were burned out on Thursday.

The Serbian concession was achieved through Kosovar concessions. Serbian President Vučić stated that three demands had been met. On Wednesday, a court in Prishtina released the former Kosovan police officer, who was arrested in early December and is said to have organized an attack on election workers, and released him from house arrest. Second, the NATO-led international security force KFOR has stated that Kosovan security forces cannot be deployed to the north of the country without their “prior consent”. Third, Belgrade has received assurances that those involved in the barricades in northern Kosovo will not face prosecution. Serbian officials spoke of “guarantees” they had received from the EU, the US and NATO.