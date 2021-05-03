Several federal states have already relaxed the corona rules for vaccinated people before a nationwide requirement. It should come now.

Not only Olaf Scholz (SPD *) is calling for more freedom for those who have been completely vaccinated against Corona * or those who have recovered from the virus.

The Vice Chancellor believes that a corresponding ordinance could soon receive the approval of the Bundestag * and Bundesrat *.

This Monday (May 3rd) the Corona cabinet will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *).

Update from May 3, 1:11 p.m.: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder * (CSU) has announced an immediate implementation of the federal ordinance on relief for vaccinated people. “Fundamental rights are not a luxury good and not a gift,” they are the normal state, said Söder at a press conference on Monday.

That is why a federal decision will be implemented immediately – one does not want to wait for the Federal Council. What would be new for Bavaria would then be that if there were contact restrictions, those who have been vaccinated twice and those who have recovered are not counted towards the maximum number of participants. There will then also be easing of the exit restrictions.

CSU boss Markus Söder calls for speed to relax for corona-vaccinated people. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

Before the Corona summit with Merkel: Debate on easing for vaccinated people

Our first report from May 3rd: Berlin – The corona vaccination campaign is picking up speed, hopes are high. Is it possible to go to a restaurant soon, or one in a fancy pension? In Saskia Esken’s view, not. Although contact restrictions or nightly exit restrictions should be lifted for these people, “because of this we will not open the restaurants and hotels for individual people,” said the SPD co-federal chairwoman on Monday in the program “Frühstart” from RTL / ntv.

Instead, Esken referred to the step-by-step plan of the federal emergency brake, in which opening steps are linked to corresponding incidences: “We agreed that restaurants can open outside, but in cautious steps to see what happens.” However, Esken emphasized: ” Those who have recovered and who have been vaccinated should have all the rights that those who have just tested have. “

Her official colleague Norbert Walter-Borjans was similarly reluctant to comment on “Bild live”. The SPD politician said on Sunday: “Anyone who has the full vaccination must then no longer be subject to a curfew.” Part of “truth and honesty” is that it is not about openings for vaccinated people. You shouldn’t create an “illusion” there.

Behavior on the subject of relaxation for corona vaccinated people: the two SPD chairmen Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken (archive image) © Jörg Carstensen / dpa

Freedoms for corona-vaccinated persons: parliamentary deputy CDU / CSU warns of “vaccination”

The topic determines the start of the week, also in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. Here Union parliamentary group vice-chairman Thorsten Frei spoke of “vaccination” and that he “couldn’t really understand” it. It was only a matter of weeks before everyone in Germany was offered a vaccination, said the CDU politician. The basic rights are given to everyone, the state must justify a restriction, said Frei. If this reason no longer applies, restrictions would have to be withdrawn.

“At the moment we are in the situation that has now been recognized that there is no risk of infection from the vaccinated and recovered,” said Steffen Augsberg, also in the morning magazine, the constitutional lawyer and ethics council member. This meant that the main reason for the restrictions no longer existed – even if only eight percent of the population had previously been vaccinated: “Man

can not wait until the last vaccinated. “

The “vaccine envy” must be pushed back through good communication – that is the task of politics. It is unfortunate that there has long been talk of privileges instead of basic rights.

Health Minister Spahn (archive photo) is optimistic with Chancellor Merkel before the “vaccination summit” on May 3. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Corona easing for vaccinated people: Spahn hopes for uniform rules as soon as possible

The federal government wants to bring a regulation in motion this week that provides for relaxation for vaccinated people. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has expressed optimism about a quick agreement. The Corona cabinet will discuss a first draft on those who have been vaccinated, recovered and those tested on a daily basis on Monday, said Spahn. If you can coordinate this quickly, the new rules could certainly be implemented this week or the next one or two weeks.

Events like Oktoberfest after corona vaccination? SPD chancellor candidate Scholz brakes

Finance Minister Scholz (archive picture) like Chancellor Merkel with mouth and nose protection – which, in his opinion, people who have been vaccinated should still wear. © Tobias Schwarz / dpa

The mask requirement will remain, however, said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the subject. In addition, the SPD candidate for Chancellor gave little hope for major events such as the Munich Oktoberfest: “We should resist large crowds in a confined space for the time being.”

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, less than eight percent of German citizens are currently fully vaccinated. Three out of four approved vaccines require two vaccinations. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the last vaccination. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

