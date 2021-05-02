M.or freedom for vaccinated people – it took a while, but now this demand is also gaining support within the grand coalition. As early as Wednesday, the cabinet could initiate a corresponding ordinance from Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). However, the draft also makes it clear: more freedom does not mean all freedoms. Vaccinated persons should be exempt from contact and exit restrictions and no longer have to present a negative corona test to the hairdresser or in the trade. But that doesn’t mean they are allowed to go to the restaurant, the cinema, the gym or the swimming pool. So far there has been no talk of opening the closed economic sectors to vaccinated people.

One of the best-known German economists cannot understand this and is therefore now calling for exceptions for these areas as well: “Restaurants, cinemas and other closed businesses should be able to reopen for vaccinated people,” says Freiburg economist Lars Feld. Until the end of February he headed the Expert Council, which advises the Federal Government on economic issues. “The companies can then decide for themselves whether it pays off financially for them.” In Feld’s view, this would also counter the criticism of hoteliers who, referring to the open hotels in other European countries, are demanding more help – such as the Dorint- Group. “The competitive disadvantage will hardly be of any consequence if people who have been vaccinated can use leisure-time services again. Politicians shouldn’t be so hesitant about that. “

Most companies in the leisure industry have now been closed for more than six months. Hotels can accommodate business travelers and restaurants can offer take-away meals. But with this they can usually only generate a small part of their normal sales. If the 6.4 million people or almost 8 percent of the population who are already fully vaccinated were added, the group of potential customers would be at least somewhat larger. And it grows day by day.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA) is pushing for more extensive easing than the one now planned. “There is no reason to forbid those who have been vaccinated or those who have tested negative from staying overnight for a longer period of time,” says Managing Director Ingrid Hartges. If the last vaccination level reached of 1.1 million doses in one day continues, 25 to 30 million more vaccinations could have been given by the end of the month, Hartges calculates. “It is no longer acceptable if guests, employees and entrepreneurs are given no perspective here.”

Equality is still being examined

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) also spoke out in favor of quick hotel openings for people with corona vaccinations or negative test results at the weekend. In his party, however, there is still no consensus. When asked, a spokeswoman for Federal Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) pointed out that the equality of those vaccinated and those who have recovered must first be clarified with those who have been tested. “Then the next step is to see what practical consequences should apply in individual cases when visiting restaurants or other facilities.”

There are also different views on the subject among economists. Christoph Schmidt, President of the RWI economic research institute, agrees with his colleague Lars Feld in principle: “If vaccinations ensure that neither the staff of the respective companies nor the customers are exposed to an infection risk, I consider it logical that the company should To allow opening. ”But he also says:“ We are currently still a long way from this situation in my opinion. ”

Veronika Grimm, a member of the Advisory Council, would not relax at the current time, but only after the third wave of infections has subsided. The fear of politicians that unvaccinated people might react angrily about possible restaurant or cinema visits by vaccinated people is, in their view, not an argument against openings. “Such a development also indirectly benefits those who still have to accept restrictions, since the overall economic damage and thus also the burden on public budgets would be less,” says Grimm.