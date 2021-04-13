ofValentin Betz shut down

The corona virus puts Baden-Württemberg in a state of emergency. Only the vaccine promises real improvement. Vaccinated people therefore now have more freedom.

Stuttgart – Due to the corona pandemic, people in Baden-Württemberg have had to live with restrictions for months. Hygiene and protective measures ensure that at least in some areas a certain degree of normality is still possible. But far-reaching easing can only be implemented if enough people have received the vaccine against the coronavirus. Vaccinated people will soon be able to move more freely in Baden-Württemberg. As BW24 * reports, Baden-Württemberg decides more freedom for vaccinated people.

The vaccinations against that Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg are only progressing slowly. In the meantime, general practitioners are also allowed to vaccinate.