Und what is allowed now? In the past few days and weeks, organized German sport had done a lot of lobbying on its own behalf: Back on the pitch! The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) wrote a letter to the Chancellor, the German Football Association (DFB) warned to think about the millions of kickers waiting when the head of government consults with the state bosses about an opening.

The interest group of the major ball sports associations verbally campaigned for a free game for the children. Sports politicians in the associations asked and pleaded that they should be heard. On Thursday night they seemed heard. Angela Merkel spoke at the press conference – also from sport. After the first look at the opening plan with participation in sports in the third stage on March 8th (see graphic), it feels halfway taken seriously. “First of all, I am satisfied,” said Ingo Weiss, spokesman for the central associations in the DOSB, “that sport was even discussed in the group. That wasn’t always the case. “

Quiet criticism was superimposed in the first sentences by halfway polite sport diplomatic formulations from the central settlement of German sport in the Otto-Fleck-Schneise in Frankfurt. DOBS President Alfons Hörmann claims to have recognized a “first glimmer of hope”, which will soon be followed by the end of the “prescribed immobility of our 90,000 clubs and the 28 (sic!) Million members”.

“It is progressing”

DFB President Fritz Keller spoke of a “first step” on the “right path”. Weiss believes in rapid development after Easter: “At least. Things are progressing. ”However, everyone seems to more or less agree that the round in Berlin could have given the sport more leeway. “I would have liked more courageous opening steps, since it has been proven that there are only very short contact times in football and, according to scientific studies, there is an extremely low risk of infection,” said Keller. This is also how basketball officials like Weiss, handball players, the hockey scene, not to mention individual sports, think that way.



In the living room: children do the exercises on the Alba Berlin YouTube channel.

With the proximity to the base, the critical appreciation of the Berlin decision by sports officials gained in profile. Rainer Koch, Vice President of the DFB responsible for the amateurs, regards the opening as “surprisingly” small and the instructions as conspicuously abstract: “Even for these steps, there are currently no clear rules for practice.”

Lots of open questions

The experts did not know exactly what the Chancellor and Prime Minister allowed them on Thursday. “Those responsible in the state governments,” demands Koch, “must not leave our clubs out in the rain, but must clearly state what is allowed in what form for football training.” The Bavarian Football Association was looking for the “definition of.” Contact sport ”, in order to be able to explain to his clubs whether training will start on March 8th (no contact sport outside) or on 22 March (contact sport outside allowed).



Still a long way off, but inevitably problematic cases are rolling towards sport. What if, in times of competitive football at amateur level, a player from a district with an incidence value over 50 belongs to the team in an urban district with an incidence value under 50?

Boris Schmidt works on the ground every day. Among other things, as chairman of the Hamburg club TSG Bergedorf, he is familiar with everyday problems. “The step-by-step plan is not great,” he says. It was long overdue. You could have had it much earlier. ”For him, the decisions are not differentiated enough, too general. What does he mean?

The eye for what is feasible

The politicians’ eye for what is feasible: “The Chancellor spoke of the rapid tests and vaccinations that are now available to us. Then why are we allowed less than a year ago? We will set up a test center in one of our sports halls. Anyone who tested negative could also do indoor sports. In the next few months we will probably only let in vaccinated people on a few days a week. Why don’t we use these funds? ”Schmidt, chairman of the Freiburger Kreis, the community of interests of major associations in Germany, also refers to culture and gastronomy. “If you don’t want to do a quick test, if you don’t want to be vaccinated, you can’t do any sport with us or go to the restaurant. We should allow more, especially since the hygiene concepts of sport have been around for a long time and they can now be expanded if we take advantage of all the possibilities. ”Then the small exercise pool of his club could be used by a family at a certain time for an hour by arrangement. It remains closed.

Sport has to work out what lies behind the opening clauses. If he believes the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, then the hope should not be too great. The Rhinelander claims that the resolutions “hardly ever come into effect”. Lauterbach predicts an increase in incidences. By April at the latest, he will see it at over 100. That could happen if millions of athletes do a quick test (see graphic, step five) and the number of unreported cases becomes lighter.