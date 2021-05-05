ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Holidays on the North Sea and the Baltic Sea will be possible again in Germany during the Whitsun holidays. Gastronomy in Schleswig-Holstein can then also open inside. However, strict Covid-19 rules apply.

Munich / Kiel – Summer vacation in Germany is within reach in the coronavirus pandemic – at the latest. Because: After Bavaria had already announced the opening of hotels, campsites and holiday apartments (for example in the foothills of the Alps) for the Whitsun holidays, Schleswig-Holstein is now following suit and reopening its tourist areas on the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: New corona rules in Schleswig-Holstein

Specifically: From Monday, May 17th, hotels, guesthouses and holiday complexes, for example on Sylt or Fehrmarn, are allowed to reopen – under strict Covid-19 rules, of course. The state government announced this on Wednesday (May 5th) in Kiel.

Accordingly, a corresponding ordinance will come into force on May 17, provided that the seven-day incidence in the country remains stable or falls. Strict test and protection concepts are required for hotels, campsites and bars to be opened.

Corona easing on the Baltic Sea and North Sea: Gastronomy is allowed to open again inside

For example, overnight guests have to submit a new corona test every 48 hours. Unless they have already been vaccinated or have recovered from an infection. Even in pubs, restaurants and bars you can only get a negative Covid-19 test without a vaccination certificate.

After all: the catering industry can then also open inside, subject to distance and hygiene rules. And: From May 17th, meetings of up to ten people from different households will again be allowed in the open air.

Coronavirus pandemic: an overview of the easing of corona in Schleswig-Holstein (from May 17th)

Prerequisite: 7-day incidence stable and constantly below 100

However, if a 7-day incidence of 100 is exceeded regionally for several days in a row, the federal emergency brake will come into force again. With all corona contact restrictions. However, as of May 5, Schleswig-Holstein was the state with the lowest incidence (54.4) in all of Germany. (pm)