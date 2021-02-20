Two hours of discussion and no thunderstorm: Overall, the Chancellor’s summit with Bavaria’s local politicians was friendly. In the end, there is agreement on caution – and only a vague prospect of opening up.

Munich – It is one of those Merkel tricks to be praised by your own critics at the end of a direct conversation. Martin Bayerstorfer said on Friday afternoon that he was “contrary to expectations, very positively surprised”. A “regionally differentiated, non-radical opening strategy” is now in sight, “exactly the path that I also think is the right one”.

The Erdinger CSU district administrator spent over two hours in the video conference with the Chancellor. Not an easy round for Merkel, because like Bayerstorfer, some local politicians had recently vehemently called for more openings and questioned the course of the federal government and Bavaria. Merkel is just as vehement against it. In the end, however, there is some kind of compromise.

District administrator spokesman Christian Bernreiter criticizes the vaccine order from the EU and the federal government

Merkel speaks internally of a “path” towards opening, while Prime Minister Markus Söder invents the more modern word “opening matrix”. Both believe that if the incidence is below 35, schools, public life and parts of the retail sector should reopen regionally in several steps. Details are not fixed, so this group cannot argue about it. What nobody said openly: It is uncertain whether 35 will be reached nationwide or even nationwide.

Internally, people speak openly but not harshly. District administrator spokesman Christian Bernreiter, who knows Merkel well, is the most obvious. He criticizes the vaccine orders from the EU and the federal government and the trickling forwarding to the municipalities. “We can’t afford a second disappointment,” he says.

Other district administrators are calling for prospects for trade and tourism. Tanja Schweiger (Free Voters, Regensburg) even announces that her district can track all contacts even if the incidence is 200. At Merkel, however, so viewers describe, this leads to a very skeptical reaction that it is probably “a super-super exceptional case”. From the ranks of the mayor, also in the giant conference with over 90 participants, warnings are given against excessive promises of rapid tests.

Söder: “Soothing was not necessary at all”

The tone remains polite, several participants confirm. “Soothing was not necessary at all,” says Söder after the video conference. Everyone feels the balancing act between caution and the desire to open up. Whereby Söder himself tends to be more cautious. “The belief that you are on the safe side has often proven to be a mistake in the case of Corona.” Merkel also insists on caution internally. It could quickly go up exponentially again.

Whether path or matrix – there is actually an approximation at one point. Several local politicians promise not to take action against the requirement to wear a mask for children in schools, should face-to-face lessons be offered again. Above all the Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter (SPD). He is committed to the mask requirement in primary schools and in return encourages presence at least in the city. In the air, however, there is still the desire to give preference to teachers when it comes to vaccination.

Merkel switch with local politicians: “Everyone was allowed to finish, nobody was strangled”

The feedback from local politicians after the Merkel round has been positive. He was more likely to expect perseverance announcements, says the Miesbach district administrator Olaf von Löwis (CSU). “I didn’t have this feeling during or after switching. Everyone was allowed to finish, nobody was strangled. We were taken seriously with our concerns. “

From the economy, however, there is open mockery of Söder. The summit brings a “new, wonderful term – the opening matrix”, tweeted IHK President Eberhard Sasse. “That leaves everything open. We keep shaking. “