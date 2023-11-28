It is a pose that relaxes, restores and gives relief to the spine, breathing and the circulatory system. Let’s do it correctly with the expert

In Sanskrit Bhujangasana is made up of two words: Bhujanga, what does it mean snakeAnd asanas, position. In execution, a pose very similar to that of the cobraimagining the legs like the snake’s tail and the bust like the head which is pushed upwards. He explains it to us Elena Busconecertified yoga and pilates teacher.

Cobra position: muscles involved and execution — "Lying on the mat on your stomach, that is, prone, legs extended and together with the instep resting on the ground. Place the palms of your hands on the mat, at shoulder height, keep your fingers wide open and your arms bent. Open chest, contract your glutes and keep your thighs active, inhale and arch your trunk, lifting your torso off the ground. Be careful not to push too hard with the palms of your hands. Keep the shoulder blades relaxed and hold the position for at least two full breaths, then slowly return to the starting position."

Bhujangasana or cobra pose: benefits — There are many benefits of the cobra poseas the trainer explains: “It makes the back more flexible and strong, tones arms and shoulders, relieves discomfort in the spine and legs, increases lung capacity, improves breathing, activates blood circulation, calms the mind and frees stress, increases energy and improves concentration and creativity”.

Tips for beginners — Try to arch your back evenly, don’t just bend your lumbar area: you may feel discomfort. “And if you can’t lift your torso, try first Salamba Bhujangasanathe position of the SphinxWhere the elbows they remain on the ground. Keep your legs always active and listen to your body to understand how far you can go.”

Contraindications for the cobra position — There are some situations in which it is best to avoid the practice: "In case of injuries to back or to vertebral columnduring pregnancy if you suffer from hernias abdominal or groin". Bhujangasana it is a complete position, very deep, it touches the whole body: "As in the practice of all yoga positions it is important train consistently and regularly so as to feel all the positive effects of this ancient discipline."