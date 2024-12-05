Relax between mountains: spas and hot springs to enjoy winter soaking

Winter is a season to enjoy the cozy: a blanket, a fireplace, a hot chocolate and if you dare to go out, also to make out-of-the-ordinary plans. If you are looking to escape from cities full of lights and shopping, and find a corner where you can take a break, then a spa or natural hot springs may be just the plan you need. Because relaxing in hot water, surrounded by nature, is an experience that undoubtedly comforts body and mind.

Hot water baths: eight natural hot springs with completely free access in Spain

At this time of year there are spas that take on a special role, such as those located in the mountains and are even surrounded by snow. The contrast of environments, with a landscape covered by a white blanket, leaves postcards to remember. And others, although at a lower altitude, put us in direct contact with the natural environment.

Many of these hot springs can also have beneficial properties for health: they improve circulation, relieve muscle pain and help reduce accumulated stress. What better way to say goodbye to the year than letting yourself be pampered by nature? If this is the plan you are looking for, the hot springs we are going to tell you about are infallible at this time of year.

Panticosa Spa (Huesca, Aragon)

In the heart of the Aragonese Pyrenees, at more than 1,630 meters above sea level, the Panticosa Spa is a classic of mountain spas. Its thermal waters, known since Roman times, emerge at 53°C and have therapeutic properties that help combat stress and relieve muscle discomfort. The Termas de Tiberio complex combines its history with modern facilities, offering a relaxing experience in a spectacular environment.

In winter the spa is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, which makes it an ideal place to unwind during this time of year. In addition, the area is perfect for those looking to combine relaxation with outdoor activities, such as cross-country skiing in the area around the spa or a day of skiing in the nearby Formigal-Panticosa resort.





Caldea Spa (Andorra)

The Caldea thermal complex, in the heart of the Andorran Pyrenees, is a classic known for its impressive futuristic architecture and its thermal waters, which emanate from natural springs in Escaldes-Engordany at a temperature that ranges between 65 ° C and 70 °C, and before reaching the lagoons they are filtered and cooled to reach a temperature of between 34 °C and 37 °C.

The large outdoor lagoon, with views of the snow-capped mountains, is perfect for enjoying an outdoor swim even when the temperatures are freezing. In addition, its mineral-medicinal waters have relaxing and revitalizing properties, ideal for those seeking a break from the daily rhythm. Caldea not only offers relaxation, but also leisure: its spa areas, massages and nighttime activities make this place a complete experience.

Banhs de Tredòs (Lleida, Catalonia)

In the always spectacular Val d’Aran, the Banhs de Tredòs are a hidden gem in the high mountains. Located at about 1,800 meters above sea level, near Baqueira-Beret, these natural hot springs offer a very special bathing experience when winter hits. Its hot waters that gush at 33°C, literally surrounded by snow, create an incredible contrast that captivates any visitor.

Furthermore, the proximity to the Baqueira ski resort makes them an ideal option for those who want to combine sports and the benefits of waters with a high sulfur and sulfobacteria content. Don’t forget to explore charming towns like Arties and Vielha to get to know the Val d’Aran and its local gastronomy even better.





Bains du Rocher (Cauterets, French Pyrenees)

Located in the French High Pyrenees, very close to the border with Spain, the Cauterets spa is famous for its sulfurous waters and its high mountain surroundings. This historic spa combines traditional charm with modern facilities including outdoor thermal pools with spectacular views of the snow-capped peaks. The waters, with a temperature of 34 °C, are ideal for relieving respiratory and muscle problems, as well as for relaxing the body after a walk through its spectacular natural environment.

The location of Cauterets makes it an ideal destination to combine relaxation sessions with different outdoor activities. And, as you can imagine, the place is perfect if what you want is to enjoy the snow in one way or another.

Outariz Hot Springs (Ourense, Galicia)

In addition to the possibilities offered by spas, we continue this list with the hot springs of the Outariz Hot Springs, located on the banks of the Miño River. They are a haven of peace in the heart of Galician nature. Although they are not in the high mountains, their natural environment and outdoor hot springs make them an ideal place to enjoy winter. These weakly mineralized, bicarbonated, sodium, fluorinated, lithic and sulfur waters, which spring at a temperature of 61 °C, are perfect for taking a relaxing bath against the contrast of the winter cold.

The Outariz Hot Springs are located just 10 minutes from the city of Ourense, so take the opportunity to walk through its historic center, visit the cathedral and cross the emblematic Roman Bridge before enjoying the local cuisine through some empanada, octopus , various cheeses and other Galician delicacies.





Arnedillo Hot Springs (La Rioja)

In the valley of the Cidacos River, the Arnedillo Hot Springs offer a natural spectacle with free access. These outdoor thermal pools maintain warm temperatures all year round, with an emergency temperature of 52.5°C, creating a relaxing oasis in the middle of a winter landscape. Its waters have therapeutic properties with a medicinal mining nature, classified as sodium chloride, calcium sulfated, brominated, with magnesium, iron, silicon and rubidium ions, radioactive and hyperthermal, which is why they attract both locals and visitors.

In addition, the area offers a lot to discover: from the famous dinosaur footprints of Enciso to the numerous Rioja wine cellars, perfect to complete a different winter plan.

Hot Springs of Montanejos (Castelló, Valencian Community)

Although they are located in the interior of Castellón, far from the high mountains, the Montanejos hot springs have a special charm. Its waters, which gush at 25 °C all year round, are perfect for a swim in a unique natural environment, and we can enjoy the contrast between the hot water and the fresh air while we cross an impressive gorge of limestone rock that rises almost 15 meters above our head.

In winter, the contrast in temperatures generates a blanket of steam over the river, creating a cozy and comforting atmosphere, while its waters, rich in bicarbonate and magnesium sulfate, have been recognized for their healing properties since the 17th century. In addition, Montanejos is also an ideal destination for hiking lovers, with routes that will take you through landscapes and trails suitable for all ages.