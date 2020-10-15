The government still hopes that the economy will pick up again next year, under the effect of its recovery plan. The French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE, an institute linked to Sciences-Po) showered this enthusiasm somewhat. In his latest study, he scrutinizes the measures to support the economy put in place by the State and assesses their consequences. The results are mixed. “The stimulus plan would improve the GDP by 1.1% for 2021, writes the OFCE. (…) The budgetary calibration of the crisis response measures over two years covers around 30% of the cumulative losses of activity over 2020-2021, ie a share similar to the 2009-2010 stimulus plan. “ The number of unemployed would increase by 810,000 over the year 2020 and the unemployment rate would reach 11% at the end of the year. In 2021, the number of unemployed would drop significantly, but France would still have some 410,000 additional at the end of 2021, according to the institute. C. B.