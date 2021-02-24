While the country was unable to produce masks when the coronavirus began to escalate in France, vaccines will also have to wait to boast a tricolor label. At the same time when the Hexagon was demonstrating its lack of industrial independence in times of crisis, social plans by dozens shook factories and research centers. One thing is certain for the CGT, at the highest summit of the state, there is no one to conduct a truly effective industrial policy. Based on this glaring observation, the Confederation decided to “Industrial reconquest” her roadmap for the year 2021, which she presented on Wednesday.

More than 2 million jobs lost in fifty years

“For several years, even decades, the Confederation and its federations have sounded the alarm bells on the decline of our country’s industrial potential. In fifty years, French industry has lost more than half of its workforce, or more than 2 million jobs. This places our country in a situation of dependence vis-à-vis other countries, especially Asia ”, argued the Secretary General of the Confederation, Philippe Martinez. Faced with a government stimulus plan that does not take into account the need to “Change the development model”, in the words of CGT industry manager Marie-Claire Cailletaud, the union has put on the table a series of proposals to reform the industrial system.

First, the industry federations identified a handful of businesses that could be immediately saved by a new industrial project, which would not be driven by profit. “We have the case of Luxfer, a company that manufactures oxygen cylinders, in Auvergne. It has been closed for two years and, since then, the employees have carried out an alternative project. It’s been two years since the government should have forced the buyer and the management to save the business, unfortunately it continues to be closed ”, insists Frédéric Sanchez, secretary of the CGT federation of metallurgy.

Empower principals

But, in the longer term, the different federations of the union have also put on the table a series of principles to enter the era of a new industry, which would encourage employment, sovereignty and know-how rather than profits. “There is a need for real work in the sector”, explains Philippe Martinez. In other words, the union suggests making principals accountable so that subcontractors no longer find themselves at the mercy of the decisions of large groups. In this area, the case of SAM, in Decazeville in Aveyron, is emblematic. The automobile subcontractor, in pain of taking over, is preparing to lay off its 365 employees, “While Renault (its principal – Editor’s note) prefers to hire a foundry in Turkey”, denounces the secretary general. But the revival can also go through the creation of all new industrial sectors, such as that of medical imaging which, in addition to bringing together valuable know-how, would meet pressing needs in times of health crisis.

After a first gathering in Aveyron, Sunday, February 21, to provide support to employees threatened with SAM, the representatives of the CGT assured that they wanted to continue to carry their industrial overhaul project in the territories. A large-scale gathering per month would be under consideration.