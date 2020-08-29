People’s Artist of the USSR Vladimir Andreev will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow, reports TASS, referring to a family member of the actor.

As specified, farewell to Andreev will take place on Wednesday at the Yermolova Theater.

The interlocutor of the agency said that the actor suffered from coronary heart disease.

“The doctors said there was a microstroke,” she said.

GITIS Rector Grigory Zaslavsky told Channel Fivethat Andreev has been feeling bad lately. According to Zaslavsky, the actor was seriously worried about the “approaching weakness”, so his departure is “such a depression superimposed on the disease.”

Recall Andreev died at the age of 90.

The actor played in such films as “The Tale of Tsar Saltan”, “Jamaica”, “Ultimatum” and others. In addition, he worked at the Yermolova Theater, where he was artistic director since 1990, and also taught at GITIS.