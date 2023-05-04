Grief-stricken families gathered Sunday at churches in Santa Fe, Southwest Texas, to say goodbye to their loved ones who lost their lives after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, the latest mass shooting of its kind in USA.

As federal investigators searched for the motive that led a student to killing eight classmates and two teachers and injuring 13 more, relatives fired, in what was the first funeral service for one of the victims, an exchange student from Pakistan.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attended a homily at Arcadia First Baptist Church, next door to the school, where students and residents left flowers, messages and stuffed animals in remembrance of those who died there. “We are here to support you,” Abbott assured members of the congregation. Earlier, the governor had hugged and talked with survivors of the massacre and urged parents to stay strong.

As Southeast Texas mourns, the political discussion centers on how best to protect citizens and facilities, like schools, in a country where firearms have become a part of their way of life.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick defended school safety, a position already held by US President Donald Trump after a shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

“We need armed teachers, trained of course, not just anyone with a firearm, trained to control shooters in schools,” Patrick told CNN.

For his part, Abbott commented, after the ceremony, that before the shooting took place he was already thinking about some proposals, such as installing metal detectors on campus and conducting mental health examinations and social media controls to the students.

“One of the most obvious changes that what happened in Texas can bring about is to improve school safety,” Abbott said, adding that many in Santa Fe had asked him for that.

Precisely this Sunday, more information was released on Dimitros Pagourtzis, 17, arrested on capital murder charges, for which he could face the death penalty.



Shana Fisher, a student at the school, had rejected Pagourtzis for months, until last week she made it clear to him in the middle of a class that she would not go out with him, her mother told CNN. Fisher is one of the 10 fatalities: “One of the shells of the shotgun was for my daughter,” said Sadi Baze. “She’s never going to walk through the front door again.”



On Saturday, Santa Fe Independent School District Police Chief Walter Braun said one of his officers was in critical but stable condition after that officer and another confronted the shooter at the school.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry denied Pagourtzis the possibility of bail, stating that “in his statement he said he acted alone.” The attacker carried out the massacre with a shotgun and a .38 revolver that his father legally had.

‘Unstable young man’

Nicholas Poehl, one of two attorneys hired by Pagourtzis’s parents to represent him, said he spent a total of an hour with the suspect Friday night and Saturday morning.

“He is very emotional and strangely seemed emotionless,” the lawyer said when asked to describe his client’s state of mind. “There are aspects that he understands and there are aspects that he does not understand.”

During the shooting, Pagourtzis forgave people he liked so he could tell his side of the story, according to a court document, but there were no immediate signs why he attacked his classmates in art class.

Pagourtzis’s family said in a statement that they were “saddened and shocked” and stressed that they were cooperating with authorities.

Pagourtzis waived his right to remain silent and confessed to authorities his responsibility for the shooting, according to an affidavit prior to his arrest.

AFP and Reuters