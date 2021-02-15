A year ago a racist killed ten people in Hanau. Those affected sharply criticize the authorities and demand more political consequences.

HANAU taz | On Friday evening, the relatives of the victims of the Hanau attack will sit in the Congress Park in Hanau. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier will be there to officially commemorate the anniversary of the attack. On February 19, 2020, a 43-year-old man shot ten people there out of racist hatred and paranoia.

But some of those affected drew a balance sheet on Sunday with supporters of the “February 19th Initiative”. In a video rally they criticized an “official chain of failure”. This is “unforgivable,” said Newroz Duman from the initiative. Because above all there is the question: could the attack have been prevented?

One year after the crime, “almost nothing to be seen” of the political consequences, Duman said. “Nothing will change with warm words and empty promises.” That is why one must force a “caesura from below”. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that February 19, 2020 does not repeat itself.”

The assassin Tobias R., who lived with his parents in the Kesselstadt district, shot nine people from families with a migration history in two bars on the central Heumarkt and then in a kiosk with an attached bar in Kesselstadt. Kaloyan Velkov, Fatih Saraçoğlu, Sedat Gürbüz, Vili Viorel Păun, Gökhan Gültekin, Mercedes Kierpacz, Ferhat Unvar, Said Nesar Hashemi and Hamza Kurtović. Then Tobias R. drove home, shot his mother and himself. In a letter of confession he had previously complained of persecution by the secret services and revealed hatred of migrants. Whole peoples must be “completely destroyed,” he wrote.

“A black night”

The relatives of the murder victims criticize that the assassin – despite psychological problems – received a gun license in 2013. That he was able to train in shooting clubs, including two exercises in Slovakia in 2019. “The perpetrator trained a lot so that in the end he could professionally kill our children,” said Serpil Temiz-Unvar, mother of the murdered Ferhat Unvar, at the video rally. It is hard to imagine that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution did not notice anything.

Emiş Gürbüz, mother of the killed Serdat Gürbüz, also sharply criticized the weapons authorities: “I lost my child through their mistake. February 19, 2020 was a black night for us. For Germany this night will remain a black spot that will never go away. “

For those affected, it is also still unclear why an emergency exit was locked at one of the crime scenes, through which the victims could have escaped. And why emergency calls did not get through to the police, including those of Vili Viorel Păun, who was later shot. Why did the assassin’s website with its threats of violence not attract attention, which was online six days before the attack? And what role does his father play, who apparently shares his son’s madness and in the end, in letters to authorities, demanded the return of his son’s weapons and reviled the memory of the victims as sedition?

Relatives complain that the authorities have treated them

The relatives also bitterly complain about the way the authorities deal with them. On the night of the crime, they were left in the dark for hours as to whether their relatives were among the dead. To this day, Serpil Temiz-Unvar does not know what happened to her son between the shooting at around 10 p.m. and the determined time of death at 3.10 a.m. She never received the requested logs of the rescue operation. “I can’t accept that, it hurts me.”

Ajla Kurtović, sister of the murdered Hamza Kurtović, also recently criticized at a press conference that it remains unclear what exactly happened on the night of the crime. “Could the perpetrator have been stopped?” Her brother died alone in the hospital at the time, and the family was only allowed to see his body a week later. To this day, there has been no conversation with the Hanau police, including no apologies. “That stunned me.”

Kurtović and the others also complain that the autopsies of the dead were carried out without consulting the families. When they were finally allowed to see their relatives, they were only poorly sewn together. “I didn’t recognize Ferhat,” says cousin Abdullah Unvar. “We were deprived of the right to say goodbye with dignity.” Cetin Gültekin, the brother of the killed Gökhan Gültekin, calls the sight after the autopsy a “second attack”. At Vili Vorel Păun’s death certificate, not even the name was correct – that of his father was entered.

A victim fund for those affected by Hanau?

Supporters now have one petition started, in which they demand a victim fund from Hessen for those affected by the Hanau attack and other right-wing violence. The state government must “take responsibility for the consequences of the murderous right-wing terrorism in their state and enable those affected to continue to live in dignity and security”. The country had already recently launched a victims’ fund of two million euros – but this is generally for victims of crime. The supporters of the Hanau victims fear that there will be competition for victims, and that the necessary signal effect will not be given.

Hanau’s Lord Mayor Claus Kaminsky (SPD) also recently stated that he supports the families “in their more than justified demand for clarification”. The answers are “also of great importance for the people of Hanau”. February 19, 2020 is the city’s darkest day in peacetime and will be anchored as a permanent day of remembrance. In addition, they responded by setting up a democracy center.

Chancellor Angela Merkel called the attack at the weekend a “turning point for peaceful coexistence” in Germany. “Racism is a poison, hatred is a poison.” You should oppose “those who are trying to split Germany with all your strength and determination”.

Piter Minnemann, who was shot on February 19, 2020 and who survived the attack, demands more than words. Many of the events could only be explained by structural racism. A state government is therefore needed to take responsibility for the failure so that Hanau becomes “really the end of the line”. “We need complete clarification, we need consistency and we will not give up.”