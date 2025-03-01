03/01/2025



Updated at 7:28 p.m.





Thousands of people have returned to the streets of the center of Valencia to cry out against the DANA political management and demand the “inexcusable” resignation of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón. This is the fifth protest convened since the fateful October 29, the day 227 people died due to the floods that ravaged much of the province.

The demonstration has begun on Columbus Street on the corner with Ruzafa and has ended on Navarro Reverter Avenue, because the organizers had to change the route because of the fault acts planned this weekend in the capital of Turia.

Thus, the march has been headed by a banner with the motto ‘Mazón resignation, with black bow in grief and the photo of the regional president face down. The header has been formed by associations of victims and affected people, such as Marc Ferri, of Per L’Horta; Amparo, 112; Òscar Llago, from the Massanassa Local Committee; Maria Josep Gradolí; o Cler Catarroja.

Among the protest attendees was Rosa María Álvarez, a neighbor of Catarroja, who has come on behalf of the group of families of fatalities of October 29 “to ask, once again, the resignation, this time already inexcusable, by Carlos Mazón.” «We can no longer endure, for families This week has been very bad. We cannot endure another lie, it’s something every day, every minute. He has not represented us since the 29th », he has censored, to which he added that his attitude” is a mockery “because he has not served” at any time “although the chief of the Consell” does not stop saying ‘I am with you’ “.









Susana, another affected, has spoken on behalf of her husband José Ruiz Torrecilla, who died before the alarm sounded. «Every day that passes, this man continues to appear on TV and makes us comment that he kills us. Every day that passes, it is a shame that the PP teases us, ”he lamented. “It is undesirable that every day tears are crying to see that this man cannot be resigned and showing his face out there,” he continued.

For its part, Mariló Gradolí, of the Victims Association October 29, 2024, has lamented that the pain of the victims is “very immense”: “There are 75 affected villages and many people who are not here because an alert was not launched».

In this sense, he has reiterated that people “are not going to tire of saying that an alert in time had saved many lives, most of them.” “Therefore, there is a responsibility that we want to ask for, that it is in court, but also social,” he said, while demanding from Mazón to “resign by the dignity of all Valencians.”

Likewise, the representative of the Local Catarroja Reconstruction Committee, Borja Ramírez, has lamented that «They were alone“:” We realized that there was no associative tissue to grab us to start rebuilding and to get ahead. ” «And we are going to claim precisely that, that we need people, organize all the civil society of the peoples to work for reconstruction. Because if we are not all together in this, there will be no reconstruction, ”he has remarked.

For his part, Ernesto Martínez, who lost his sister because of the Dana and her niece is one of the people who are still missing, has affirmed that the president «right now does not represent himself. It is hiding like rats ». «Today has not been. In La Crida it was not, which is the biggest day in Valencia, ”he said, while questioning himself” ¿¿¿¿¿Why the maximum representative of a town is not on the most important day in Valencia? “Let us ask ourselves why,” he has reiterated and denounced that “he is laughing at a whole town, not just the victims.”

Local emergency committees

Among the civic and social entities that promote this march are Cultural Acció of the country Valencià -amical de Mauthausen – Arran -Sepc -Cos -Endavant – Arrels del Canvi – Assembly of Barri de Montolivet – Bea- Benicalap Viu – Ca Bassot – Ca Revolta – CNT VALència – Commission Ciutat -Port – Coordinator – coordinator Associnator Memòria Democràtica Country Valencià – Decideim- Platform Pel Dret to decide from the country Valencià – Entrebarris – Escola Valenciana – Fampa València – Intersindical Valenciana – Joves d’Acv – Jovesxrussafa – Lambda – Platform 14 d’O April per The Republic – Societat Coral El Micalet – Teixint Patraix – Associacia Cultural Cultural.

The manifesto who have read representatives of different local emergency and reconstruction committees has begun with a memory towards the victims of the tragedy that, in his opinion, was not an “accident” but a “murder.”

Thus, they have expressed that the action of the administration in front of the catastrophe was patiated thanks to the citizen response, so they have considered “essential” the constitution of associations formed by neighbors from each town to work with the municipalities to prepare a plan of measures against emergencies and focus the repair of the affected areas.

“The first measure should be to continue saving lives, take care of the existence of economically, physically and psychologically damaged people,” they have indicated, while claiming greater citizen active participation “from mud” to plan, execute and evaluate reconstruction using the social and local economy as a basis.

«Without community or neighbors there is no reconstruction, there is corruption. There has been no need for a nuclear war or the end of the world to administer climate change through the extermination policies of surplus sectors of the population, “the Protestants have ended with the reading of the fifth manifesto against the political management of the DANA of October 29.