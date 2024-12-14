Relatives of the fatal victims of the fire in the building of the bell of Valencia They have asked the investigating judge to impute to the boss of firefighters and those responsible for the installation of the façade cladding that led to the rapid spread of the fire.

In the case of Enrique Chisbert, the lawyer who represents relatives of seven of the ten who died in the tragedy argues in his writing that “hidden» information in his statement, about the fact that it was necessary to wait for a second escalator to stop the flames in the first home of origin, because the first one did not work.

That time was crucial to prevent the spread throughout the property and deaths, according to their thesis, in addition to confined to the neighbors and, paradoxically, some were saved by disobeying this order and leaving. Likewise, it is intended to shed light on whether people could have been evacuated via the escalator, for which a video is provided as evidence in which the state of this fully operational walkway can be seen.

Regarding the companies that were contracted for the coating of the facadefocuses on the fact that they should have warned the residents of the “danger they were in,” as anticipated The Provinces.









Precisely that same type of coating material had already been shown to be a risk due to another fire with 79 fatalities in a building Londonin 2017.

Protest gathering of firefighters called by the SPPLB union last Wednesday in Valencia



ABC





The lawyer points out in this sense that there was a report of this other similar catastrophe in the British capital and that the fire chief had received instructions in this regard, in his opinion further evidence of the irregularities committed in Valencia. In addition, it requests communications between the members of this emergency body during the extinction tasks, to know the development of that intervention and its times.

In his request, he details that neither the “municipal technicians” nor the “project and construction management of the building” although they were aware of this deadly London precedent, no one “communicated or notified the community of owners” when in addition to replaced he material of the façade with this other one that was not fireproof.

This same week, the Professional Union of Local Police and Firefighters (SPPLB), ha protested in a rally to demand the «change in the Leadership» of this department for how this catastrophe and other recent interventions in the city of Valencia were handled.

«The management that has been carried out this year of the fires in El Saler, the Campanar fire and the current emergency caused by DANA, together with the decisions taken in response to the work accident of a firefighter who ended up being incapacitated for the normal performance of their duties, have been the trigger for this conflict situation with the Headquarters,” they said in a statement.