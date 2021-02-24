This Tuesday, from Mexico, when speaking about the scandal over the VIP vaccination, President Alberto Fernández referred to the tragedy of the submarine ARA San Juan, in which its 44 crew members lost their lives. And this Wednesday, a group of relatives of the victims of the tragedy issued a statement addressed to the head of the Executive Power letting him know that They count on him to advance the investigation.

Referring to Justice, the President said: “if they want to work, they have many crimes to investigate.” And among others that he listed, all linked to the government of Mauricio Macri, he pointed out: they can investigate “the responsibility of a minister who sent a submarine to kill the 44 crew members“.

In response to these expressions, the ten families of victims represented by the lawyer Luis Tagliapietra, also a relative of a crew member of the Ara San Juan, released a statement addressed to Alberto Fernández in which they let him know that they count on your help for the investigation of the sinking of the submarine to advance.

In the text they indicate that at the time they asked the resignation of the then defense minister, Oscar Aguad. And they add: “We have requested his impeachment, making the corresponding presentation in the Political Trial Commission of the Honorable Congress of the Nation, unfortunately on behalf of that Government. nobody heard us, and few listened to us in the National Congress “.

The communiqué states that Aguad’s impeachment was never even discussed. And he continues: “Now, as from day 1, we continue fighting to get to the truth of what happened and obtain justice for our 44.”

Finally, the brief letter, always addressed to the President, indicates: “We have your full support for this, placing the same emphasis so that the corrupt Justice that investigates our case, straightens or shifts, we have your support to carry out all the necessary skills and recover the remains, we have that support because we know that our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, parents, brothers-in-law and uncles, are not used politically, they are beyond the rift“.

In communication with ClarionTagliapietra explained that he had received, by word of mouth, all the support of the current Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, to ascertain the truth. “Now the Federal Chamber of Comodoro Rivadavia ordered extensive expertise as requested by the complaint (ours) so we hope there is no impediment some to carry them out expeditiously, “Alejandro’s lawyer and father, one of the 44 killed by the ARA San Juan, told this newspaper.

“We thank President Fernández for his post-mortem promotions, the tributes made and to be done and the human sense. We take his words said in Mexico as A commitment in this sense “, added Tagliapietra. And closed:” We have a long way to go before the Justice, and we depend on political will To carry out the necessary expertise to arrive at that truth, we are counting on the President, so that there are no obstacles or impediments to this. “

LGP