“Alberto Fujimori left with unpunished crimes and without asking for forgiveness,” lamented this Friday relatives of victims killed by soldiers in the Barrios Altos and Cantuta massacres, for which The late former Peruvian president was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity.

The farewell of the octogenarian former president has been marked by a notable contrast between the crowd that attends his wake and the solitude of the repudiation of the questioned decade that he was in power in 1990.

“He is already dead. The man left without asking forgiveness from his family. It was a mockery for us,” said a sobbing Gladys Rubina, sister of one of the 15 victims of the Barrios Altos massacre on November 3, 1991, to AFP.

Alberto Fujimori.

“The death of the former president does not take anything away from me because I still carry a pain inside me. They killed my sister Nelly,” lamented Rubina, 56 years old.

Peru’s former strongman, who ruled from 1990 to 2000 at the height of the crisis caused by hyperinflation and violence by the Shining Path, died on Wednesday at the age of 86 at his home in Lima after receiving treatment for mouth cancer.

For Carmen Amaro, sister of one of the 10 victims of the Cantuta case (1992), Fujimori left without having served his entire sentence and with a trial underway for the deaths of six peasants executed by the military in Pativilca, north of Lima in 1992.

“His death does not end or forgive the punishment. Fujimori will continue to be the murderer and the main person responsible for the disappearance of our relatives,” Amaro told AFP. His brother Richard, a 25-year-old student at La Cantuta University, was burned to death after being shot and buried in a mass grave by the military.

The killings were carried out by an army death squad, informally known as Grupo Colina, which was tasked with “special operations” intelligence in the fight against guerrillas and Shining Path terrorism under the Fujimori government, the courts determined.

Supporters of Alberto Fujimori.

‘He never admitted his crimes’

“He never admitted his crimes, he never asked for forgiveness for his crimes, he never paid civil reparations and instead he took advantage of the State’s last months by asking for an undue pension,” Gisela Ortiz, another relative of Cantuta’s victims, told AFP.

His brother Enrique, 20, died during the military operation at La Cantuta University in Lima.

The Barrios Altos and Cantuta massacres served as the basis for Alberto Fujimori’s 25-year prison sentence in 2009.

The sentence found him guilty of aggravated homicide with treachery, serious injuries and aggravated kidnapping, and included two cases of kidnapping of opponents of his regime. Last December, a pardon freed him.

The court also concluded that the 25 people killed in Barrios Altos and Cantuta were innocent and did not belong to a terrorist group.

The vice president of the Association of Relatives of Murdered and Persecuted People, Adelina García, said that “Fujimori left with a very dirty conscience because he took the tears of many people.”

Alberto Fujimori in 1991 (archive photo).

A striking fact this week has been the absence of street protests against the controversial and polarizing Fujimori government.

There were no calls from representative organizations and criticism was channeled on social media through statements by human rights groups that recalled Fujimori’s autocratic past, the corruption in his government and his human rights record.

Criticism for national mourning

The president of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR), which investigated the years of political violence in Peru (1980-2000), deplored the government’s decision to declare a national day of mourning.

“What bothers (those who defend human rights) the most is the attitude of state officials, who instead of defending democracy and justice declare three days of national mourning,” philosopher Salomón Lerner Febres, who headed the CVR at the time, told AFP.

The academic asked to avoid insulting a deceased person but also recommended not making “an apology for what was Fujimori’s political work.”

The internal conflict or “war on terror” – as it was officially called – left more than 69,000 dead and 21,000 missing in the period 1980-2000, the vast majority of them civilians, according to the CVR.