Relatives of one of the at least 16 fatal victims of the collapse in an illegal mine in the state of Bolívar, in southern Venezuela, told this Thursday EFE that The incident occurred after indigenous people from the area, who control this site, poured water on an earthen wallwhich caused the slide.

What happened was the fault of the indigenous countrymen

According to Nelson Lara, 44 years old, “what happened was the fault of the indigenous countrymen,” who, he claimed, poured water “into the ravine, causing the collapse,” which left “several companions” buried, among them his nephew, 31 years old, one of the “22 deceased” who helped remove the bodies, six more than the official figure provided by the authorities.

In a cemetery in La Paragua, the man, who has been dedicated to this activity for 14 years, assured that indigenous people who control the area where the mine is located, called Bulla Loca, They allowed access to this illegal deposit, for a period of 48 hours.

Diógenes Antonio Lara, a 54-year-old fisherman and father of the deceased, also told EFE that people “purposely wet” a ravine, so it “was filled with water”, which “resulted in” the land collapsing and “this tragedy” occurring.

“It has been a mine that has had a lot of disorder and control by the Indians,” said the man, who pointed out that the national territory “belongs to all Venezuelans,” so they should “circulate in the free country.”

However, he maintained, “the indigenous people have control,” and “it should not be like that.”

Rescue efforts continue

The governor of the state of Bolívar, Ángel Marcano, speaks to the media this Thursday, in La Paragua (Venezuela).

The governor of Bolívar (border with Brazil), Ángel Marcano, told journalists this Thursday that At least 16 people were killed and 16 others were injured.

He assured that rescue efforts continue at the mine, where, at the time of the accident, there was a “considerable group of compatriots” who “are going to work” on their own “initiative” to “seek to support their family.”

Although he said that the accident occurred on Monday at 2:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT), The first unofficial reports emerged on Tuesday nightbut the authorities did not comment until Wednesday, when they confirmed the news.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, also confirmed that It is an illegal mine to which the Executive has sent “the entire Civil Protection (PC) team”and assured that, although the area “is very inland” and with connection problems, the rescue teams “have been on site” since Wednesday.

The head of state dismissed the report of the mayor of the area, Yorgi Arciniega, who spoke of 30 deaths and about 100 missing.

In none of the Government reports is any number of missing or buried people mentioned.

