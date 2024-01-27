KSHVOV: the relatives of the Ukrainian prisoners were not informed about their presence on board the Il-76

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHVOV) of Ukraine did not confirm that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the downed Il-76 aircraft during a meeting with relatives of the fighters. KSHVOV wrote about this on January 26 in Telegram.

Nevertheless, KSHVOV reported that the exchange of prisoners was indeed planned for January 24.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine knew about the impending transportation of 65 military personnel, but carried out the strike anyway.

A Russian Il-76 plane crashed on January 24. On board were six crew members, military police officers and more than 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war. None of them could survive.