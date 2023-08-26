In Ivano-Frankivsk, relatives of officials were fictitiously recruited into the military registration and enlistment office

State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine in its TelegramThe channel reported that in Ivano-Frankivsk, relatives of local officials, as well as football players of the local club, were fictitiously recruited into the military registration and enlistment office. In this way they managed to avoid military service.

“The employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed in Ivano-Frankivsk a scheme of fictitious enlistment of relatives of the city leadership for military service. Even the players of the local professional club from Prykarpattya have become “untouched,” the message says.

It is clarified that such “recruits” did not actually do military service, while receiving financial support from the state. At the same time, the athletes participated in matches as part of the local football club.

Earlier it became known that in Ukraine, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) stepped up mobilization measures. According to the head of the region, Roman Semenukh, the regional leadership has strengthened cooperation with the regional military registration and enlistment office to carry out mobilization activities and “implement the plans set by the state.”