The relatives of those who died during the shelling of Belgorod will be paid 3 million rubles. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this on January 1.

“We are forming lists of payments to the families of the dead and wounded. The relatives of the victims will be paid 3 million rubles,” he wrote on Telegram.

Also, 500 thousand rubles will be paid to victims who suffered moderate or severe harm to their health. Payments will be made after the end of the weekend.

Gladkov said that starting January 3, the installation of windows to replace the damaged ones will begin. In total, collapses were detected in 457 apartments and 12 private houses. According to him, social infrastructure facilities must be restored first.

On the afternoon of Saturday, December 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the center of Belgorod. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the strikes were carried out by Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition.

The strikes killed 25 people, five of whom were children. The total number of victims increased to 109 people. 45 of them remain in hospitals in Belgorod, 25 in Moscow.

Upon the fact of the shelling, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case under articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted murder”, “Murder”, “Deliberate destruction/damage of property”.

In response to the terrorist attack by Ukraine in Belgorod, the Russian Armed Forces struck decision-making centers and military installations in Kharkov. A high-precision missile strike on the former Kharkov Palace hotel complex killed representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were directly involved in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with military personnel at the hospital named after. Vishnevsky on the first day of the year called the attacks on Belgorod a terrorist act. He explained: the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a targeted strike with indiscriminate weapons on the civilian population.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.