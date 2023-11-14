Four relatives of the victims of the Atalayas tragedy demand that the president of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) reinforce the Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia, which is investigating the case, to try to speed up the investigation. In a letter to which LA VERDAD has had access, the lawyer José Manuel Muñoz – who represents four of the thirteen victims of the fire at the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs – denounces a “paralysis in the processing of proceedings due to lack of resources to promote it.” » and warns that the situation is «unsustainable».

The lawyer warns, in this document, of the “lack of human and technical resources” and that the judicial investigation “is not responding to the required social rhythm.” This part emphasizes that the court is investigating this case, which is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy that occurred on October 1 in the well-known leisure area of ​​the capital, “as another ordinary procedure.”

At this point this party recognizes that “thirteen people died in the fire and multiple people were injured, so there are a multitude of relatives and victims” and that this implies a “huge” admission of documents. “This is a complex instruction that entails a large workload,” he emphasizes.

Muñoz claims to know that all of this work falls on a single official who, in addition, combines this work with the supervision of many other cases. Something similar happens, she notes, with the investigating judge, who has not been freed from the rest of her work to be able to dedicate herself solely to investigating this case.

This private accusation affects the fact that to date it has presented multiple briefs without having yet received a response to any of them nor having them been admitted as part of the case. For this reason, the TSJ requests that the court be reinforced with two officials to process the documents and, even, with a lawyer from the administration of justice focused solely on giving this case the boost that the victims’ families are waiting for.