On March 30, 19-year-old Zhanna Shuvalova disappeared in the village of Brekhovo near Moscow. The search has been going on for two weeks now. “Izvestia” on Saturday, April 8, found out the details of what happened.

The father of the missing Fyodor Shuvalov said that they began to look for the girl the very next day after she stopped answering calls and logging into the network. The family contacted the police and volunteers.

“She disappeared on Thursday, on Friday we didn’t get through to her, and on Saturday we came here to look for her. We looked at all the cameras in the area where she might have been. The cameras that we hoped for do not work … We looked at the cameras of some enterprises: a tire fitting shop, a recreation center, we saw it somewhere. There were cameras in the residential complex, they saw it there, ”Fyodor said.

It is noted that two weeks ago Zhanna moved in with her boyfriend. Near that house there is a forest and a swamp. The search engines managed to comb all the reservoirs and examine the forest.

Car service worker Yevgeny Pilyaev was the last to see Zhanna Shuvalova. During the evening shift, he saw a girl who approached an abandoned well. She was mumbling and crying. The man comforted her, after which she left.

Local resident Marina Veselkina said that there are a lot of such abandoned wells in the village. The search party was only able to examine some of them due to the great depth of the structures.

The girl’s father stressed that the guy with whom Zhanna lived was harmless. However, now the family does not exclude even the most terrible options.

