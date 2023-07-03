After a Dutch bombing killed at least 85 civilians in the Iraqi city of Hawija, the cabinet earmarked more than 4 million euros for ‘compensation projects’. Defense speaks of a success, but is that correct? Correspondent Melvyn Ingleby and reporter Kees Versteegh traveled to Hawija 8 years after the bombing and spoke with victims and relatives.

