Relatives of the defendant in the Crocus case are ready to help him with an apartment in Moscow

Relatives of one of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk were ready to provide him with an apartment in Moscow to keep him under house arrest. This is reported by TASS with reference to the court decision on arrest.

The materials state that the accused Yusufzoda Yakubdzhoni Davlatkhon and his lawyer were against his detention, since the man has three young children and could be at the place of residence of his relatives.

“In connection with this, they asked to choose a more lenient measure of restraint for Yusufzoda Ya. D.,” the statement says.

According to investigators, the man helped the perpetrators of the terrorist attack pay for the apartment in which they lived on the eve of the attack on the concert hall.

On June 2, it was reported that 18 people were arrested in Moscow in connection with the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. Two more were under travel restrictions.